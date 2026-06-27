PM Modi gifted a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel, PS LESPWAR, six ambulances, and utility vehicles to Seychelles to bolster its maritime surveillance. The handover occurred during his state visit in the presence of President Patrick Herminie.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), PS LESPWAR, alongside six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to Seychelles to strengthen the island nation's maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) patrol capabilities.

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The high-level handing-over ceremony was conducted in the presence of Seychelles President Patrick Herminie at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base in Victoria on the initial day of the Prime Minister's official State Visit to the island nation. The specialised maritime vessel was manufactured by Goa Shipyard Limited.

Detailing the milestone engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM Narendra Modi handed over the 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles' maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol capabilities." Together as partners. Stronger as one. In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi handed over the ‘Made in India’ Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR to President Dr. Patrick Herminie. The FPV will contribute to strengthening Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and EEZ patrol… pic.twitter.com/r5nQAhTNjY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2026

PM's State Visit and Ceremonial Welcome

"PM also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats, which will further contribute to the development and security of Seychelles. Guided by India's Vision MAHASAGAR, India and Seychelles continue to strengthen their robust defence partnership, contributing to security and stability in the Indian Ocean region," the ministry added in its social media statement.

The Prime Minister arrived in the capital city on Saturday afternoon to participate as the Guest of Honour in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, aiming to expand bilateral engagement. Following the rendition of the national anthems of both countries, PM Modi and President Herminie inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour and received the military salute.

The Prime Minister observed a diverse cultural reception at the venue, witnessing a traditional Seychellois moutya presentation by a local troupe. This was followed by a performance of Nrutya, an authentic folk dance from Kutch, Gujarat, which was staged specifically to welcome the visiting dignitary. The traditional Gujarati folk performance was presented by an 18-member group from the local Indian diaspora with roots in Kutch, marking shared cultural bonds and the spirit of Independence.

Historic India-Seychelles Cooperation

This diplomatic mission represents PM Modi's second official State Visit to the island nation, following a bilateral visit undertaken by President Herminie to India earlier this year.

"India remains one of Seychelles' closest and most valued development partners, supporting numerous infrastructure, healthcare, education and community development initiatives while working closely with Seychelles to promote peace, security and stability in the Indian Ocean region," the Office of the President of Seychelles announced prior to the Prime Minister's arrival.

According to an official statement from the presidency, the visit underscores the historic ties and durable cooperation between the two nations, which have maintained formal diplomatic relations since Seychelles attained Independence in 1976. (ANI)