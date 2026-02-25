PM Narendra Modi arrived in Israel for a historic two-day visit, receiving a warm welcome with cultural performances. He held bilateral talks with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to boost ties in technology, agriculture, and water management.

A 'Historic' Welcome in Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a warm and vibrant welcome as he arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, marked by colourful Indian cultural performances and an enthusiastic reception from the Indian diaspora. Cultural showcases featuring music and dance from different parts of India were staged to commemorate PM Modi's arrival, highlighting the rich diversity of Indian heritage.

Shortly after his arrival, the official account of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the visit "historic" and shared snippets from the arrival. Welcome back to Israel, Prime Minister @narendramodi! A historic visit underway. 🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q7F8VtN12G — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 25, 2026

Bilateral Talks to Boost India-Israel Ties

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with PM Netanyahu, where the two leaders discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. The meeting saw discussions on the key developments in the regions and identified sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture and talent partnership for deeper collaboration between the two countries. Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology,… pic.twitter.com/uh1cyL411c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026

Diaspora Celebrates Deep-Rooted Cultural Ties

The streets of Tel Aviv were filled with a sense of profound pride and shared heritage as members of the Indian diaspora and local residents gathered to celebrate the historic arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The atmosphere was a testament to the deep-rooted cultural ties and the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, brought to life by the personal stories of those whose lives bridge India and Israel.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of Israel highlighted the strengthening bilateral relationship and their personal connection to Indian culture. "I took part in the Know India contest. The Jewish community of India is spread all over. Israel and India are now at a juncture of increasing treaties and contacts in general," the resident said.

Echoing the historic significance of the visit, Ravita, a member of the Indian diaspora, spoke about the vision for the future and the milestone moment. "I come from the Indian Jewish community. India is now gearing towards 'Viksit Bharat'. He (PM Modi) is the first Indian Prime Minister to walk on Israeli soil," she stated. The emotional depth of the occasion was further enriched by Dina Semte, a blind Indian singer who originally hails from Manipur.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and will address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. The visit underscores the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" shared by India and Israel, reflecting growing cooperation across diplomatic, technological and cultural domains. (ANI)