PM Modi congratulated new Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast Rist, vowing to strengthen ties. India looks to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, and energy with the key Latin American partner, a major supplier of copper and lithium.

India on Friday extended warm congratulations to Jose Antonio Kast Rist on assuming office as the President of Chile, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing hope of strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors.

PM Modi Congratulates New Chilean President

In a public message on X, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to the newly sworn-in Chilean leader and underscored India's commitment to further deepening relations with the South American country. "Warm congratulations to Jose Antonio Kast Rist on assuming the office of the President of Chile. I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the warm and friendly relations between India and Chile and to deepen our cooperation across trade, technology and energy. Best wishes for a successful tenure!" the Prime Minister wrote.

Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership

India and Chile have maintained cordial diplomatic relations for decades, with both countries exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration in trade, investment, and strategic sectors. The two nations have also worked to expand their partnership through various bilateral mechanisms and economic agreements aimed at facilitating greater commercial engagement.

Strategic Importance and Mineral Trade

Chile is considered an important partner for India in Latin America, particularly due to its strong economic fundamentals and its role as a major global supplier of key minerals such as copper and lithium. These resources are increasingly significant for India's clean energy transition and technological manufacturing sectors, including electric vehicles and battery production.

Bilateral Trade and Agreements

Bilateral trade between the two countries has seen steady growth over the years. The India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), first signed in 2006 and expanded later, has helped boost commerce by reducing tariffs on several products traded between the two nations. India imports minerals, chemicals and agricultural products from Chile, while exporting pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles and engineering goods.

Expanding Cooperation to New Sectors

Apart from economic cooperation, India and Chile have also collaborated in areas such as renewable energy, information technology, and cultural exchange. Both countries have shown interest in strengthening cooperation in innovation, digital technologies and sustainable development initiatives.

Collaboration on the Global Stage

Chile has also been an active participant in multilateral forums where India engages with Latin American partners, and the two sides have consistently emphasized the importance of democratic values, economic openness and rules-based international cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi's message reflects New Delhi's intent to continue expanding ties with Santiago and work with the new Chilean leadership to unlock further opportunities for collaboration in emerging sectors.