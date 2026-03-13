At the UNHRC, Yasser Laaroussi highlighted the Pahalgam terror attack, condemning Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the global community to move beyond condemnation and take stronger, coordinated action against terror groups.

On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Yasser Laaroussi, an associate of the ECO-FAWN Society, drew international attention to the continuing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly referencing the deadly attack in Pahalgam, located in Jammu and Kashmir.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Laaroussi highlighted the devastating impact of the Pahalgam terror attack and conveyed a message of solidarity with the victims and the people of India. He stated that acts of terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances and urged the international community to acknowledge the human cost of such violence. According to him, remembering such incidents is essential not only to honour the victims but also to strengthen global resolve against terrorism.

Regional Security and Pakistan's Role

Addressing the issue of regional security, Laaroussi said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism continues to threaten peace and stability in South Asia. He warned that cross-border militancy has long undermined security in Jammu and Kashmir, creating instability and fear among civilians. Such activities, he noted, hinder development, disrupt normal life, and deepen tensions across the region.

Call for Stronger International Action

Laaroussi further questioned whether the global community is doing enough to address terrorism that originates across borders. While acknowledging that international institutions have taken steps to counter extremism, he suggested that stronger and more coordinated action is needed.

According to him, global responses must go beyond statements of condemnation and translate into meaningful policies that prevent terrorist groups from operating freely. He emphasised that the United Nations, along with governments and civil society organisations, must play a stronger role in ensuring accountability. Countries accused of harbouring or supporting terrorist groups should face greater scrutiny and diplomatic pressure, he argued.

Strengthening Global Cooperation

Laaroussi also called for closer international cooperation to dismantle terror networks, prevent financing of extremist organisations, and strengthen global counterterrorism frameworks. He stated that combating terrorism requires unified action from governments, international institutions, and communities worldwide. (ANI)