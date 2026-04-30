PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar addressed the 11th Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi, discussing strengthening India's global engagement through trade, technology, strategic partnerships, and deepening connections with the diaspora.

PM Modi on Strengthening India's Global Engagement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the 11th Heads of Missions Conference in the national capital, where he held extensive discussions on strengthening India's global engagement through trade, technology, and strategic partnerships.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that discussion also took place on deepening ties with the Indian diaspora. "Attended the Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi. We had extensive discussions on strengthening India's global engagement through advancing trade, technology and strategic partnerships, while deepening the connect with our diaspora," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

The conference brought together India's ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior officials to deliberate on enhancing the country's diplomatic outreach amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

EAM Jaishankar Highlights India's Growing Engagement

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed participants at the 11th Heads of Missions Conference, including India's envoys and senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the growing scope of India's international engagement over the past decade. Jaishankar further stated that amid an increasingly volatile world, Indian diplomacy remains committed to promoting national interests and achieving key objectives. "Addressed India's High Commissioners, Ambassadors and senior MEA officials at the 11th Heads of Missions Conference in New Delhi. Our interaction recognised the significant expansion of India's engagement with the world in the last decade. In a volatile and turbulent world, Indian diplomacy stands ready to advance national interest and secure national goals," the External Affairs Minister stated in his post.

Conference Focuses on Key Diplomatic Priorities

The conference serves as a key platform for aligning India's diplomatic priorities and strategies, focusing on boosting economic ties, leveraging technological advancements, and reinforcing strategic partnerships across regions.

The 11th Heads of Missions Conference took place in the national capital from April 28 to April 30. (ANI)