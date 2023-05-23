Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details

    PM Modi arrived in Sydney as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. The Indian Prime Minister was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. 

    PM Modi begins three-day visit to Sydney, meets Australian CEOs; check details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 23) met the Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, an Australia-based green energy and technology firm. John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, nicknamed Twiggy, is an Australian businessman. He is best known as the former CEO (and current non-executive chairman) of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and has other interests in the mining industry and in cattle stations.

    According to the Financial Review, Henry Forrest was the richest man in Australia in 2008. PM Modi also met Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super, in Sydney. He was appointed Chief Executive of Australian Super on October 1, 2021, and is responsible for the leadership and strategic development of the fund as well as the provision of advice to the board.

    During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. 

    During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

    During their bilateral meeting, the top leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government.

    "The Prime Minister is likely to attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora, a core part of our multicultural community," the statement added.

    Meanwhile, Australian PM Albanese said he looks forward to visiting India in September in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders' Summit, the world's premier forum for economic cooperation.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
