Delhi services row: Congress to support AAP against Centre's ordinance

The Congress will support Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and will oppose the Centre's executive order on transfers and postings in Delhi in the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Congress Party has made the decision to back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his efforts to rally opposition parties to oppose a Centre-issued ordinance that gives the Lieutenant Governor the authority to transfer and post bureaucrats in the nation's capital.

The grand old party declared its support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended his support to CM Kejriwal. The Congress had earlier welcomed the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court, which said in a democratic form of governance, the power of administration must rest on the elected arm.

CM Nitish referred to the ordinance as being "against the Constitution" after meeting his Delhi counterpart. "How can powers given to an elected government be taken away? It's against the Constitution. We stand with Arvind Kejriwal. We are trying to bring together all opposition parties in the country," Kumar added.

Also Read | 'Cannot receive greater Gurudakshina than this...' Vice President Dhankar's school teacher in Kerala

Amid the political tug-of-war between the BJP-led Centre and Delhi government over the ordinance, there is likely to be a big Opposition meeting before May 31. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Monday that it will hold a "maharally" on June 11 in protest of the Union government's "black ordinance."

The feud between the Delhi government and the Centre intensified after the Union government established the National Capital Service Authority through an ordinance to make recommendations to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor regarding matters concerning transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters. The Ordinance, which was approved late on Friday night, nullifies a recent Supreme Court ruling that stated Delhi's elected government is in charge and appoints the Lieutenant Governor as the final arbitrator of the dispute.

Also Read | 'Opposition unity': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi