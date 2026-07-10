PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese showcased athletic diplomacy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, launching a sports collaboration roadmap. The visit, also attended by Steve Waugh, precedes India's 2030 CWG and Australia's 2032 Olympics.

Blending hard-nosed geopolitical strategy with shared cultural passions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, showcasing athletic diplomacy as a rapidly ascending pillar of the bilateral relationship. The high-profile visit to the legendary sporting arena featured PM Modi engaging closely with the next generation of cricket players, signing their apparel, and sharing a moment with "Ruby the Roo", the official international mascot of Australia. The cricketing flavour of the bilateral engagement was further enhanced by the presence of legendary former Australian men's cricket captain Steve Waugh, who joined both world leaders at the stadium.

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India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap

This high-profile engagement at the historic venue unfolds as New Delhi and Canberra prepare to launch a comprehensive blueprint for athletic alignment, designed to boost joint initiatives ahead of India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and Australia staging the 2032 Olympic Games.

Detailing the underlying intent of the stadium visit earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that PM Modi and Prime Minister Albanese intended to use the venue to launch the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap. "Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Albanese will visit the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to highlight one of the other subjects, a growing sector of cooperation between the two countries, which is sports, and they will take this opportunity to unveil the India-Australia sports collaboration roadmap," Misri had said. The Foreign Secretary further observed that the athletic domain offers immense potential for mutual synergy, particularly given India's upcoming hosting responsibilities for the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia's preparations for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Modi holds talks with Opposition Leader

Prior to his arrival at the stadium, PM Modi held high-level political talks with Australia's Opposition Leader, Angus Taylor, focusing on the widening scope of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Elaborating on the diplomatic exchange, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on social media platform X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mr Angus Taylor MP, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. They held productive discussions on the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." The spokesperson added, "The warm and cordial meeting reflected the strong bipartisan support in Australia for deepening ties with India."

PM Modi similarly expressed his appreciation of the dialogue on X. "Met Mr Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. We had an engaging conversation on the growing strength of India-Australia ties and the many opportunities ahead. I deeply value the warmth and broad support that our partnership enjoys across Australia," the Prime Minister said.

Welcoming the Indian leader's arrival a day prior, Taylor had posted on X, "Welcome to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our nations share a great friendship, a proud Australian-Indian community and a future full of opportunity."

Key outcomes from Annual Summit

The diplomatic outreach to Taylor followed intensive official deliberations between PM Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Third India-Australia Annual Summit. Key deliverables emerging from the high-stakes summit included the ratification of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, alongside the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. Furthermore, both democracies reached a consensus to operationalise their civil nuclear pact, effectively clearing the path for Australian uranium exports to India. (ANI)