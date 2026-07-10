India and Afghanistan held their 4th Joint Committee Meeting in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral ties. India reassured its continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan's development across humanitarian assistance, trade, and healthcare sectors.

India and Afghanistan took stock of the bilateral ties during the 4th round of India-Afghanistan Joint Committee Meeting, here in the national capital on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India also reassured its continued commitment towards supporting the development of Afghanistan.

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As per the MEA, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the fields of humanitarian assistance, development partnership, food security, healthcare, capacity building, education, sports, trade, visa and connectivity. The meeting was co-chaired by M. Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), Ministry of External Affairs of India, and Shuaib Baryalai, Director General, First Political Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan.

"The Indian side reiterated its continued commitment to supporting the welfare and development needs of the Afghan people. The Afghan side appreciated India's sustained support and cooperation across various sectors," the statement said.

It added, "Both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regular consultations and agreed to remain in close contact. The next round of the Joint Committee Meeting will be held at a mutually convenient time." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2075169429760225763?s=20

Afghan Delegation Meets MoS External Affairs

Earlier on Wednesday, the Afghan delegation also met MoS External Affairs Pabitra Margherita here in the national capital. In a post on X, Margherita said, "The discussions focused on India-Afghanistan bilateral relations, including ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people." https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/2074785387265003662?s=20

Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes

Meanwhile, last week at the press briefing in the national capital, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had reiterated India's assistance to Afghanistan. He said, "We have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines... and also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there."

India also doubled down on Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism and strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children, were lost. (ANI)