EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Oman on the final leg of his four-nation Gulf tour. He will meet his counterparts and leadership to enhance bilateral relations. He previously visited Kuwait, discussing the Gulf conflict and strategic partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Oman and was received by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General of the Omani Foreign Ministry. In a post on X, he said, "Glad to arrive in Oman today. Appreciate the warm reception by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General, Foreign Ministry of Oman."

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Glad to arrive in Oman today. Appreciate the warm reception by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maskari, Director General, @FMofOman. 🇮🇳 🇴🇲 pic.twitter.com/hkF6EUIu3Q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 9, 2026

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman from July 5-10. During the visit to these countries, he will be meeting with his counterparts and the leadership. The visit will focus on enhancing our bilateral relations with the four countries and also provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar's Engagements in Kuwait

Before arriving in Oman, Jaishankar visited Kuwait on July 9, where he held talks with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the impact of the Gulf conflict and reviewed bilateral cooperation across key sectors, expressing confidence that the India-Kuwait Strategic Partnership would continue to strengthen.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community."

"We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments, defence, technology, food security and health domains. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen in the times to come," he added.

A pleasure to meet FM Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Discussed the impact of Gulf conflict on the region and beyond. Conveyed appreciation for ensuring the well-being of Indian community. We jointly assessed our cooperation focusing on energy, trade, investments,… pic.twitter.com/KhWEhGycEE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 8, 2026

Jaishankar called on Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said, "Privileged to call on Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah of Kuwait this morning. Conveyed warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Deeply appreciate his commitment to taking forward our bilateral cooperation. Thank him for his sharing of perspectives on developments in the Gulf." (ANI)