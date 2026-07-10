PM Narendra Modi met Australian Opposition Leader Angus Taylor to discuss the strengthening India-Australia partnership. This followed Modi's summit with PM Anthony Albanese, which resulted in major defence, security, and civil nuclear agreements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia and held talks on growing strength of India-Australia ties.

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In a post on X, he said, "Met Mr. Angus Taylor, Leader of the Opposition of Australia. We had an engaging conversation on the growing strength of India-Australia ties and the many opportunities ahead. I deeply value the warmth and broad support that our partnership enjoys across Australia."

Earlier on Thursday, Taylor noted that both nations share a proud friendship. In a post on X, he said, "Welcome to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our nations share a great friendship, a proud Australian-Indian community and a future full of opportunity."

India, Australia Bolster Defence and Security Cooperation

Meanwhile, the adoption of the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) were among significant outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese with the two countries also agreeing to operationalize civil nuclear agreement which enables uranium exports to India.

The two initiatives were among the 18 major outcomes announced following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, marking a major expansion of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described the two defence-related outcomes as a recognition that the bilateral partnership must adapt to changing geopolitical realities. "One of the key outcomes of the meeting today was the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation, as well as an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. These constitute recognition that the partnership must evolve to meet changing strategic circumstances, and they reflect a commitment to advancing our defence and security partnership," Misri said. (ANI)