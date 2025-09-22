New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are leading a high-profile economic mission to India, meeting PM Modi, business leaders, and universities to deepen trade, investment, and diaspora ties.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy are leading a high-profile economic mission to India from September 17 to 25, 2025, underscoring the state’s determination to deepen trade and investment relations with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit will take Governor Murphy to Delhi, Kerala, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, where he will meet senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and key state chief ministers. His schedule also includes engagements with major Indian corporations, startup ecosystems, and higher education institutions, along with events hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, USIBC, CII, and USISPF.

This is Murphy’s second economic mission to India following his landmark 2019 visit. Since then, New Jersey has created the New Jersey India Commission, launched under his leadership to serve as a permanent bridge between the two regions. First Lady Tammy Murphy is also hosting programs on maternal health and education during this trip.

New Jersey is home to one of the largest and most dynamic Indian diasporas in the United States, a community central to the state’s economic, cultural, and civic life. Murphy has consistently highlighted this diaspora as a bridge to India, leveraging its entrepreneurial energy, professional expertise, and cultural networks to expand bilateral opportunities. His administration has drawn on this diversity to attract Indian investment and to strengthen people-to-people ties that reinforce New Jersey’s role as a natural U.S. hub for Indian business and innovation.

In December 2024, Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way led a successful economic mission to India with strong support from the New Jersey India Commission. That effort expanded commercial and educational partnerships and reinforced New Jersey’s commitment to being India’s preferred U.S. gateway. The outcomes of that trip laid important groundwork for the current mission, underlining the Murphy administration’s sustained focus on strengthening ties with India.

Murphy has consistently prioritized India as a key international partner for New Jersey, citing the state’s vibrant Indian diaspora and India’s growing role in global trade and technology. Central to this effort is his strong backing of Choose New Jersey, the state’s nonprofit economic development organization led by CEO Wes Mathews, which facilitates international trade and investment partnerships. Through this mission, Murphy aims to showcase New Jersey’s value to Indian companies in technology, pharmaceuticals, finance, and higher education, while encouraging cross-border collaborations that drive innovation and job creation.

As Murphy noted ahead of his trip, New Jersey’s future growth depends on expanding international partnerships, and India remains one of the most vital. By strengthening institutional ties, forging new state-level agreements, and encouraging direct investment, Murphy is positioning New Jersey as India’s preferred U.S. gateway for business, research, and education.