Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Peshawar mosque attack: TTP claims responsibility; death toll touches 90, over 150 injured

    The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack at a mosque in northwestern Peshawar city. The attack happened during the afternoon prayers. The police acknowledged that it was a case of security lapse.

    Peshawar mosque attack Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility death toll touches 70 over 150 injured gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque full of worshippers on Monday during afternoon prayers, resulting in at least 90 fatalities and more than 150 injuries. In Pakistan's unrest-ridden northwest Peshawar city, the event occurred in a high-security area, and the majority of those killed were police personnel.

    According to authorities, there are now 90 people dead. More than 150 people had also been injured, according to Muhammad Asim Khan of Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital, as reported by the news agency ANI. Senior government official Shafiullah Khan told AFP that the death toll was expected to rise even higher as bodies were still being pulled from the rubble.

    According to a report by the news agency PTI, the bomber was a member of the terrorist organisation known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

    Also Read | Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    According to TTP's Umar Khalid Khurasani, the suicide strike was one of several reprisal attacks to exact revenge for the loss of his brother, who was slain in Afghanistan last year, PTI said. Around 1.40 pm, worshippers, including members of the police, army, and bomb squad, were doing the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers inside the mosque in the Police Lines neighbourhood.

    GeoTV stated that Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the mosque's imam, also died in the explosion.

    At least 300 to 400 police officers were in the neighbourhood at the time of the explosion, according to officials. A police officer informed media that several people were trapped under the rubble when a section of the structure fell. 

    Also read: 'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism...' Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tussle breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities AJR

    Violence breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar - adt

    Over 25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

    Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism

    'Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism...' Hindenburg attacks Adani Group again

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    Adani Group hits back at Hindenburg with 413-page response; calls them 'Madoffs of Manhattan'

    UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi over tax penalty row AJR

    UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks Conservative Party Chairman Zahawi over tax penalty row

    Recent Stories

    Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires list loses USD 8 billion net worth gcw

    Gautam Adani slips out of top 10 billionaires’ list, loses around $8 billion in net worth

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing a shocker wicket-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Lucknow pitch curator sacked for preparing a 'shocker' wicket

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam Read full story to know details here gcw

    Gurugram woman loses Rs 1 lakh in a new bank SMS scam; Read full story here

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper - Lance Morris-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Not going to see the ball zipping through to the keeper' - Lance Morris

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film vma

    Shehzada release pushed ahead out of respect for SRK's Pathaan, here's new date of Kartik Aaryan starrer film

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon