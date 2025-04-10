Did an ancient civilization on Mars get wiped out? Harvard scientist claims nuclear strike on Red Planet

Read Full Article

Harvard-trained physicist Dr. John Brandenburg has long contended that ancient Martians—known as the Cydonians and Utopians—were victims of a deliberate interplanetary genocide. According to him, the remnants of this cosmic holocaust are still visible on the Red Planet today.

Dr. Brandenburg first proposed this bold hypothesis in 2011, suggesting that Mars’ reddish hue could stem not just from oxidized iron but from the aftermath of a thermonuclear explosion. He drew parallels between the planet’s chemical composition and that of Earth’s nuclear test sites, citing unusually high traces of Xenon-129, uranium, and thorium.

Mainstream scientists, however, have remained unconvinced—pointing to a lack of physical evidence like impact craters or radioactive fallout markers. They also note that Brandenburg’s findings were published in a relatively obscure scientific journal.

On a recent episode of the Danny Jones Podcast, philosopher and science fiction author Jason Reza Jorjani reignited the debate, calling Brandenburg’s work “alarming evidence” of intelligent life that once existed and perished on Mars.

“Every planet has a certain amount of isotopes of different materials on it, and apparently the isotopic ratio of Xenon 129 is consistent across the entire solar system, except for on Mars,” said Jorjani.

Xenon-129, a stable and non-radioactive isotope, is found naturally but is also a byproduct of nuclear detonations. NASA has detected higher-than-expected levels of both Xenon-129 and Xenon-126 in the Cydonia region—a part of Mars’ northern hemisphere long associated with strange, seemingly artificial structures like the infamous “Face on Mars” and pyramid-like formations.

NASA scientists dismiss these formations as optical illusions created by shadows and natural erosion. As for the elevated isotope levels, the agency attributes them to volcanic activity or surface impacts that released gas from Martian rocks.

Dr. Brandenburg asserts these chemical signatures are precisely what one would expect from thermonuclear detonations, claiming the isotopic traces are "unmistakable."

“When a thermonuclear bomb is detonated, it leaves a trace of Xenon 129 in that area, which is not the normal,” Jorjani explained. “And according to Dr. Brandenburg, it's a very distinct signature. It's unmistakable, and it's specifically associated with thermonuclear weapons detonation.”

Brandenburg also believes Mars once hosted a temperate, Earth-like environment capable of supporting plant, animal, and intelligent life—a civilization potentially as advanced as ancient Egypt.

Jorjani drew connections between Brandenburg’s findings and a 1984 CIA remote viewing experiment, which was declassified in 2017 and has recently resurfaced online. The experiment involved Joe McMoneagle, a former military intelligence officer known for his work in extrasensory perception (ESP).

“Joe McMoneagle was tasked with remote viewing Mars in 1984. And this was a CIA operation run at the Monroe Institute,” Jorjani said. “When you put the [CIA's] data next to Brandenburg's thesis, this nuclear event took place maybe a hundred million years ago.”

In the session, McMoneagle claimed to witness the ruins of a megalithic city with structures three times the size of Egypt’s Great Pyramid. He described humanoid beings—twice the size of modern humans—trapped in a deteriorating atmosphere, fighting for survival.

“I started getting an image of human beings that were trapped in a place where the atmosphere was turning bad,” McMoneagle recently said on the American Alchemy podcast. “It [was] obvious these people were dying for some reason, but they were humans. They were just twice our size.”

McMoneagle later uncovered negative images of the Martian terrain, showcasing pyramid-like structures near massive impact craters and what he believed to be a human bone lying on the planet’s surface.

