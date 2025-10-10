Lawmakers in Peru voted Friday to impeach president Dina Boluarte, who refused to appear before Congress for the overnight hearing.

Lawmakers in Peru voted Friday to impeach president Dina Boluarte, who refused to appear before Congress for the overnight hearing. Boluarte has been criticized for failing to stem crime, and her term since December 2022 has been marked by protests. An overwhelming majority of 118 out of 122 lawmakers voted for her impeachment, removing her from the presidency, Congress leader Jose Jeri announced.

Dina Boluarte's term has been marked by protests and accusations of failing to stem crime. The majority of legislators approved four motions of vacancy filed against the 63-year-old leader, who they accused of "permanent moral incapacity" to hold the office she took in 2022, according to a public broadcast of the vote.

Boluarte refused to appear before Congress for an overnight hearing, after a majority of lawmakers including some once loyal to her voted to initiate impeachment proceedings.

They summoned Boluarte to appear before Congress at 11:30 pm (0430 GMT Friday), but she skipped the proceedings, which ended with 118 lawmakers voting for her impeachment.

"The president's impeachment has been approved," announced Congress leader Jose Jeri, who could take over as interim president until elections in April 2026.

Protests have marked Boluarte's presidency, along with various scandals, investigations and a surge in gang violence.

She had already faced down multiple attempts to remove her from office.

The latest effort cited her "permanent moral incapacity" to carry out her duties since assuming office in December 2022.

Peru has had six presidents in about nine years.

Boluarte, who took office after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was impeached over a crackdown on protests that killed at least 50 people, had seen her approval rating plummet.

She is the subject of multiple probes, including one for her alleged failure to declare gifts of luxury jewels and watches, a scandal dubbed "Rolexgate."

She also gave herself a large pay increase in July.

Anti-government protests have mounted in recent weeks after the government passed a law on September 5 requiring young people to contribute to private pension funds, despite job insecurity and an unofficial employment rate of more than 70 percent.

Protests have also escalated over the past six months in the wake of a wave of extortion and murders by organized crime groups.