Scientists studying Peru’s so-called alien mummies now claim the bodies are real and may have been murdered. New forensic analysis shows injuries suggesting violent deaths. The mystery around their origin still remains unsolved.

In a new twist to one of the world’s strangest mysteries, scientists now believe that the so-called ‘alien mummies’ found in Peru may have been murdered. The ancient three-fingered bodies, discovered in 2017 in the Nazca desert, have been examined again, this time with surprising results, reports Daily Mail.

Once dismissed as fakes, the mummies are now said to be '100% real' and 'organic', according to Dr José Zalce, a former director of the Mexican Navy Medical Department who leads the investigation. His team has studied 21 specimens, focusing particularly on three named Maria, Montserrat, and Antonio.

These small humanoid figures, with elongated skulls and three fingers and toes, first gained global attention after they were shown at a Mexican congressional hearing on UFOs in 2023. Initial DNA studies claimed they were part-human and part “unknown species.”

Skeptics argued the remains were hoaxes made from paper, glue, and animal bones. However, new CT scans and forensic analyses suggest otherwise.

What scientists found

Maria, standing 5ft 6in and aged between 35–45 at the time of death, had deep cuts, bite marks near the pelvis, and several puncture wounds. Two vertebrae in her tailbone were broken, and her injuries suggested she may have fallen from a cliff onto rocks.

Montserrat, aged 16-25, had a puncture wound between her fifth and sixth ribs, likely the fatal blow. She also had multiple fractures in her scapula and ribs, possibly from extended trauma while being pressed against a hard surface.

Antonio, a male mummy, had a stab wound that broke several ribs and damaged his liver and internal organs, according to Dr David Ruiz Vela, former president of Peru’s Medical Association.

Despite these injuries, the mummies were found with preserved internal organs including the heart, liver, and intestines.

Dr Zalce said the detailed anatomy, bone wear, muscular structure, and presence of organs prove the mummies were once living beings. “These are yet more pieces of clear and irrefutable evidence that these bodies are 100% genuine, real, and organic,” he said.

Unanswered questions remain

Though the mummies are believed to be over 1,200 years old, scientists still do not know where they came from or what species they belong to. The elongated skulls and non-human features continue to puzzle researchers.

This new evidence is likely to renew debate over their origin, with many still believing they could be part of Earth’s distant evolutionary past, or something even stranger.