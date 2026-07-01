Israel's Deputy FM Sharren Haskel said peace in Lebanon is only possible by eliminating terrorist groups like Hezbollah, drawing a parallel to India's fight against cross-border terrorism and affirming Israel will act against Hezbollah if needed.

Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel on Wednesday said lasting peace and stability in Lebanon under the recently announced trilateral framework can only be achieved by eliminating "terrorist groups", referring to Hezbollah, asserting that "people in India understand" this reality in reference to New Delhi's own fight against cross-border terrorism. Speaking to ANI on the issue of Hezbollah's disarmament as part of the Trilateral Framework announced by the US between Israel and Lebanon last week, Haskel said, "We will never stop hoping for peace and stability. The only way to reach it, as people in India understand, is by eliminating those terrorist groups."

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Israel to act against Hezbollah if necessary

Asked whether Israel would continue its military operations in Lebanon despite the framework, Haskel said the agreement provides a mechanism for cooperation but does not prevent Israel from acting against Hezbollah if necessary. "Of course! The framework is a framework on how we can cooperate to push back Hezbollah, but wherever the Lebanese army is too weak to defend their country against this terrorist army, we will have to stand," she said.

'Disagreements existed even among friends'

On differences between Israel and the United States over policy towards Lebanon, Haskel said disagreements between allies were natural but stressed that both countries shared the same broader objectives. "Disagreements existed even among friends," she said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu is looking after the interests of Israel, as President Trump is looking after the interests of his nation. Our goals are similar--we know who is the real enemy of freedom, rights and democracy; it is radical Islamism," Haskel added.

Trilateral Framework for peace

This comes after the US announced the Trilateral Framework with Israel and Lebanon last week after several rounds of talks between the two sides aimed at ending decades of conflict and establishing a path toward lasting peace, security and normal neighbourly relations between the two countries.

According to the US Department of State, the framework commits Israel and Lebanon to pursue a comprehensive peace through direct negotiations with US mediation. The State Department noted that Lebanon has pledged to restore full state authority across its territory by ensuring the Lebanese Armed Forces assume exclusive responsibility for the country's security and by achieving the verified disarmament of all non-state armed groups, particularly Hezbollah. In return, Israel has said it will progressively redeploy its forces from Lebanese territory as agreed security conditions are met, reiterating that it has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon.

On talks with Iran

Commenting on the ongoing technical talks between the United States and Iran as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia, Haskel said that she was not optimistic, describing the Islamic Republic as an aggressive regime and said New Delhi should also be concerned. "Iran is a violent and aggressive regime. India should be alarmed as well," she said, while adding, "I don't have a lot of optimism with what I see."

'Israel is not targeting the Lebanese government'

On Israel's continued military operations in Lebanon, Haskel said Israel's actions were directed against Hezbollah and not the Lebanese state. "War is a terrible thing, and Israel has done everything to try and avoid war, but we will defend our people," she said.

"Israel is not targeting the Lebanese government or military facilities; Israel is targeting Hezbollah's headquarters, rocket launchers, and missile warehouses. Yes, we gave a warning. We are only targeting Hezbollah's assets. War is a terrible thing, and Israel has done everything to try and avoid war, but we will defend our people," she added. (ANI)