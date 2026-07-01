On Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised Indian medical teams for their challenging relief operations in earthquake-hit Venezuela under 'Operation Amistad'.

PM Modi, Jaishankar Laud Medical Professionals

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended best wishes to medical professionals, in particular those carrying out relief operations in Venezuela under Operation Amistad. In a post on X, he said, "On Doctors' Day, extend best wishes to all our medical professionals for their efforts and dedication in service of the society. A special thanks to our medical teams, as they carry out challenging relief operations in Venezuela under Operation Amistad." On Doctors’ Day, extend best wishes to all our medical professionals for their efforts and dedication in service of the society. A special thanks to our medical teams, as they carry out challenging relief operations in Venezuela under #OperationAmistad. pic.twitter.com/uzzBm1gixF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 1, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad. Prime Minister Modi, on the occasion of Doctors' Day, said that this is a shining example of how medical professionals rise during such challenging times. In a post on X, he said, "Today, as we mark Doctors' Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of Operation Amistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time our society faces a challenge." Today, as we mark Doctors’ Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of #OperationAmistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how… https://t.co/IXhEse64ev — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2026

Army Field Hospital Delivering Care

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal noted that the Army Field Hospital is delivering medical care. In a post on X, he said, "Operation Amistad- Army Field Hospital continues to deliver timely medical care. Caring for people, serving humanity." Army Field Hospital continues to deliver timely medical care.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/tKmiN5JtSP — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026 Caring for people, serving humanity#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/aTqZ1B54FO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 1, 2026

Scale of Devastation

Meanwhile, NASA researchers estimated that approximately 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the twin earthquakes that tore through central and northern Venezuela, CNN reported. According to CNN, the death toll from the powerful earthquakes has risen to 1,719, citing National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. At least 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely. The news report added that 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes struck on June 24. The US Geological Survey estimates there is a 44 per cent chance that the final death toll could exceed 10,000. (ANI)