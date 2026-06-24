India marks the 14th Passport Seva Divas, with the MEA highlighting the delivery of 1.5 crore passports in 2025. The network has expanded to 545 Kendras, and EAM S Jaishankar praised the rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports.

Massive Expansion in Passport Services

As India marks the 14th Passport Seva Divas, the government continues to expand the ease of services with over 500 Passport Kendras and a delivery of 1.5 crore passports and related services in 2025 alone, a Ministry of External Affairs official said on Wednesday.

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As per the MEA official, in 2025, 1.5 crore passports and related services were delivered, of which passports alone accounted for 1.39 crore. With six working days for passports, excluding police verification, the time spent at PSKs and POPSKs spans less than 45 minutes.

Six-Fold Increase in Passport Kendras

The MEA official underlined how there are now 545 Passport Kendras across the country in comparison to 77 Passport Kendras present 10 years ago--thus recording a six-fold increase in the number of Kendras. "We opened 10 POPSKs last year, and this year another 10 will be opened," the official said.

Enhanced Global Mobility for Indians

The MEA official further informed that now for Indians, countries with visa-free entry stand at 27, seeing an increase from 16 in 2019. "47 countries have a visa on arrival for Indians and 66 countries offer electronic visa for Indians," the official added. The official highlighted that mobility agreements are mostly with Europe. "They facilitate easier mobility of academics, students, apprentices, regular tourists, and businesses. Also, creating a mechanism for easier return of illegal migrants."

Notably, a passport is primarily a travel document, not a proof of citizenship.

Jaishankar Hails Efficient, Citizen-Centric Services

On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hailed the efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric passport services, highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of External Affairs to provide services to the people. In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the driving force behind the success of the Passport Seva Programme. He further affirmed that the MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.

Rollout of Chip-Enabled e-Passports

He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication. (ANI)