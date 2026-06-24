Japan's PM Sanae Takaichi warned citizens to be on high alert as Typhoon 7 nears Okinawa and Typhoon 8 forms. Both storms could impact a large part of Japan, from Kyushu to Kanto-Koshin, by the weekend, prompting official warnings.

Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, on Wednesday warned citizens to remain on high alert as Typhoon 7 approaches the Okinawa region and Typhoon No. 8 develops, with both storms potentially affecting a wide swath of the country by the weekend.

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In a post on X, the Japanese PM Takaichi said, "Typhoon No. 7 is approaching the Okinawa region, and in addition, Typhoon No. 8 has formed, with the possibility that both could approach from the Kyushu region to the Kanto-Koshin region by this weekend." 沖縄地方に接近している台風第７号に加え、台風第８号が発生し、今週末には、それぞれ九州地方から関東甲信地方にかけて接近する可能性があります。… — 高市早苗 (@takaichi_sanae) June 24, 2026

Heavy Rain and Evacuation Warnings

She noted the weather conditions were already deteriorating before the typhoons' arrival and said, "Ahead of the typhoons' approach, activity along the rainy season front is also intensifying, with Level 4 heavy rain danger warnings and Level 4 sediment disaster danger warnings issued for parts of the Kyushu region, and linear precipitation bands occurring in Kagoshima Prefecture, among other areas experiencing heavy rain."

The Prime Minister said some municipalities had already issued evacuation orders and cautioned that additional warnings could follow in other regions. She said, " Some local municipalities have already issued Evacuation Order Level 4 (full evacuation from dangerous locations), but in the future, other regions may also see the issuance of warnings or evacuation orders from local authorities."

PM's Plea for Public Safety

Urging residents to prioritise safety, Takaichi said, "Please remain highly vigilant against sediment disasters, flooding in low-lying areas, and rising or overflowing rivers, while also taking care against intense gusts such as lightning and tornadoes, and we ask that you take actions to protect your lives."

Government Bolsters Response, Advises Citizens

She also announced that the government had stepped up its emergency preparedness measures. She said, "The government has, as of today, established an information liaison room at the Crisis Management Center in the Prime Minister's Office, strengthening its framework to coordinate with local governments, provide information to the public, collect damage reports, and handle other responses."

Calling for early actions, Takaichi urged the public to review evacuation plans and monitor official updates. She said, "We ask the public to check hazard maps in advance for dangerous locations, evacuation sites, and evacuation routes before the rain and wind intensify, and when heavy rain is forecast, to make use of evacuation information issued by local authorities via radio, television, the internet, and other means, as well as information announced by the Japan Meteorological Agency and similar sources; if you feel even the slightest danger, please do not hesitate--act early and promptly to protect your own lives."

(ANI)