INS Tarkash departed Mauritius after a port call that included training the Mauritius National Coast Guard and hosting a yoga session. The visit reaffirmed close ties, following EAM S Jaishankar's trip to inaugurate a new renal transplant unit.

Indian Naval Ship Tarkash, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, departed Port Louis, Mauritius, on 22 Jun 2026 on completion of her port call for further deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region.

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Goodwill Activities and Engagements

During the visit, the ship's company participated in a range of harbour activities, including a friendly yet keenly contested volleyball match and professional training capsules for personnel of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, according to an official release.

The ship was also opened to visitors on 21 Jun 2026, drawing approximately 450 members of the Indian diaspora and the local community, further strengthening people-to-people ties.

Captain Rohit Mishra, Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash, called on Mr Rampersad Sooroojebally, PMSM, Commissioner of Police, and HE Anurag Srivastava, High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, the release added.

The ship additionally hosted personnel of the Mauritius National Coast Guard for a yoga session on 21 Jun 2026 to commemorate the International Day of Yoga 2026.

The visit reaffirmed the close and enduring ties between India and Mauritius and underscored India's commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation, regional security and the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), the release concluded.

EAM Jaishankar's Diplomatic Visit

Earlier in April, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a high-level visit to Mauritius, which combined major healthcare diplomacy, political engagements, and participation in regional multilateral dialogue, reinforcing the strategic depth of India-Mauritius relations.

One of the highlights of the visit was the inauguration of Mauritius's first dedicated renal transplant unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Port Louis, a project widely seen as a milestone in the island nation's healthcare capacity and a symbol of India's long-term development partnership. He will also attend the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius.

Inaugurating the facility, Jaishankar described it as a transformative moment for patients and families in Mauritius, calling it both a medical and humanitarian achievement. In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to join PM @Ramgoolam_Dr in inaugurating the Renal Transplant Unit at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital. The new facility will improve tertiary healthcare access for kidney patients and add to the stellar health partnership."

He reiterated India's commitment to global solidarity and cooperation, stating that Mauritius will always hold a special place in India's vision of a shared global family. (ANI)