The Ministry of External Affairs announced the appointment of Dr. Binoy George as India's next Ambassador to Uruguay. The move comes as India is set to open an embassy in the South American nation next month to deepen bilateral ties.

Binoy George has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Uruguay, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday. In an official statement, the MEA said that George, who is presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, is expected to take up charge soon.

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"Dr. Binoy George appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. Dr. Binoy George (IFS: 2006), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said on Wednesday.

Uruguay Welcomes Deeper Ties

As India and Uruguay continue to deepen ties, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, Ambassador of Uruguay to India, said on Wednesday, welcomed India's decision to open an embassy in Uruguay next month, describing it as an important step in strengthening bilateral ties. Amarilla said Uruguay hopes External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will attend the inauguration. "We are now very much expecting the fact that India is going to open an embassy in Uruguay next month. We hope that Minister Jaishankar will be able to be the chief guest there," he said. He also called for greater high-level engagement between the two countries, saying Uruguay would be pleased to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would also like to see the President of Uruguay visit India.

Expanding Economic Partnership

He said Latin America expects to remain a strong partner as India advances towards becoming a developed economy, adding that there is significant scope to expand cooperation across productive sectors. Guani Amarilla said Latin America has increasingly emerged as an important partner for India and stressed the need to further deepen economic engagement between the two regions. He said India and Uruguay should continue identifying areas of complementarity and collaboration to create mutually beneficial opportunities and expand engagement across sectors. (ANI)