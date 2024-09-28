Lifestyle

7 amazing geographical facts about India

Image credits: Freepik

Mountains to Seas

From the Himalayas in the north to the vast Thar Desert in the west, the lush Western Ghats, and the eastern & western coastal plains, India has a wide range of natural beauty.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Beautiful Coastline

India has a coastline of approximately 7,517 kilometers along the Indian Ocean. It has beautiful beaches and major seaports.
 

Image credits: freepik

Indus Valley Civilization

One of the oldest urban civilizations in the world, the Indus Valley Civilization flourished around 2500 BC in the northwestern regions of India and parts of modern-day Pakistan.

Image credits: Freepik

Siachen Glacier

The Siachen Glacier in the north is known as the highest battlefield in the world. Indian-Pakistani forces patrol here at an altitude of 20,000 feet.

Image credits: Freepik

Rivers

India is home to major rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra. They are not only important for agriculture & transportation but also hold immense cultural significance.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Vast Flora and Fauna

India is one of the 17 megadiverse countries in the world. It has a wide variety of flora and fauna.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Many More in India

Despite being a vast country, India follows one official time zone (IST). But the sun rises and sets at different times in its vast geographical area.

Image credits: iSTOCK
