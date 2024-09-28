7 amazing geographical facts about India

Lifestyle
From the Himalayas in the north to the vast Thar Desert in the west, the lush Western Ghats, and the eastern & western coastal plains, India has a wide range of natural beauty.
India has a coastline of approximately 7,517 kilometers along the Indian Ocean. It has beautiful beaches and major seaports.
One of the oldest urban civilizations in the world, the Indus Valley Civilization flourished around 2500 BC in the northwestern regions of India and parts of modern-day Pakistan.
The Siachen Glacier in the north is known as the highest battlefield in the world. Indian-Pakistani forces patrol here at an altitude of 20,000 feet.
India is home to major rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Brahmaputra. They are not only important for agriculture & transportation but also hold immense cultural significance.
India is one of the 17 megadiverse countries in the world. It has a wide variety of flora and fauna.
Despite being a vast country, India follows one official time zone (IST). But the sun rises and sets at different times in its vast geographical area.