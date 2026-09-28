The Baloch American Congress (BAC) has appealed to the United Nations to address the grave human rights situation in Balochistan. The group sent a letter alleging enforced disappearances and killings by Pakistani authorities, urging an investigation.

BAC Appeals to UN Over Balochistan Rights Situation

Baloch American Congress (BAC) President Dr Tara Chand Baloch has urged the United Nations and world leaders gathered in New York to take note of what the organisation described as a grave human rights situation in Balochistan.

In a post on X, Dr Tara Chand Baloch said the BAC had written a letter addressed to the United Nations and world leaders, drawing attention to allegations of human rights violations involving Pakistani authorities and security forces. The letter, dated September 25, 2026, was addressed to the Office of the President of the General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Letter Alleges Widespread Violations

In the letter, the BAC said that allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, torture and repression have been documented in Balochistan over the years. It alleged that Pakistan's authorities, including military and paramilitary forces, police and intelligence agencies, have been implicated in these alleged violations. The organisation further stated that Baloch political activists, human rights defenders, students, journalists and other civilians have been among those affected.

"Today, I ask you to hear the voices of the people of Balochistan," the letter said, appealing to the international community to address the allegations.

Calls for International Investigation and Justice

The BAC called for an independent and impartial international investigation into the alleged violations, including the alleged role of Pakistan's security forces and intelligence agencies. It further called for those found responsible for proven violations to be held accountable. The organisation also urged an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings and called for the release of people it described as arbitrarily detained for peaceful political and human rights activities. The letter also appealed for greater protection for civilians and human rights defenders in Balochistan.

"The people of Balochistan deserve justice, dignity, freedom, and fundamental human rights," the letter stated.

The BAC's appeal comes as world leaders and representatives are gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. The allegations cited in the letter concern serious human rights issues and are presented by the organisation as grounds for international scrutiny and investigation.

(ANI)