Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has warned that Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment could be a move to formally incorporate Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan into its constitutional framework.

Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has raised concerns over reports surrounding Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment, cautioning that the move could pave the way for the formal incorporation of PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) into Pakistan's constitutional framework.

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Warning Over Political and Legal Implications

Mirza said that although the government has not officially disclosed the contents of the proposed amendment, recent political and constitutional developments have sparked fears that Islamabad may be preparing to alter the status of the two territories. He noted that Pakistan has long maintained a constitutional distinction regarding PoJK and PoGB, administering both regions while continuing to present them internationally as disputed territories pending a final resolution in line with United Nations resolutions. According to Mirza, neither territory currently enjoys full provincial status under Pakistan's Constitution. He warned that any attempt to formally integrate them could carry significant political, legal, and diplomatic implications.

Strengthening Control and Domestic Politics

Mirza stated that constitutional incorporation would strengthen Islamabad's legal control over governance, security, and major infrastructure projects, particularly in PoGB, a region linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He further suggested that domestic political considerations, including the expansion of parliamentary representation and greater centralised control amid growing demands for civil and political rights in the regions, could also be influencing the proposed move.

Call for International Vigilance

Mirza called on the international community, policymakers, and Kashmiri representatives to closely watch developments related to the proposed amendment and evaluate its potential impact on regional stability and the future status of PoJK and PoGB.

Potential Impact on Federal Structure

Pakistan's proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment has sparked debate over possible changes to the country's federal structure. Discussions suggest it may revise powers granted to provinces under the 18th Amendment, alter resource-sharing mechanisms, and strengthen federal authority in certain sectors. (ANI)