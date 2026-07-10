A new FIDH and HRCP report alleges deep, institutionalised corruption in Pakistan's judicial system. It claims this has weakened judicial independence, undermined human rights, and disproportionately affected vulnerable communities like minorities and women.

A new report released by the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has alleged that corruption is deeply embedded across Pakistan's judicial system, weakening judicial independence and undermining fundamental human rights, as reported by Dawn.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Dawn, the report, Under the Bench: Mapping Corruption Risks in Pakistan's Justice System, argued that corruption has become institutionalised at multiple levels of the country's justice system, affecting fair trial guarantees, equality before the law and public confidence in the judiciary. The findings are based on interviews with 30 lawyers, judges, journalists, academics and civil society representatives.

Scope and Impact of Corruption

The report stated that corruption extends beyond financial misconduct and includes favouritism, nepotism, political interference and weaknesses in judicial administration. It claims these practices have eroded the judiciary's ability to function independently, while also increasing the risk of state influence over superior courts. The study argues that judicial corruption in Pakistan may have reached the level of systemic or grand corruption.

Constitutional Changes and Failed Accountability

The report also expressed concern over Pakistan's 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, saying the changes have further weakened judicial autonomy by reshaping judicial appointments and expanding the grounds for removing judges. The organisations contended that existing accountability mechanisms have failed to effectively investigate or deter corruption within the justice system.

Disproportionate Impact on Vulnerable Groups

According to the report, corruption has disproportionately affected vulnerable communities, including religious minorities, low-income groups and women, by restricting access to justice and due process. It also links judicial shortcomings to broader concerns involving torture, capital punishment and gender inequality within the legal profession.

Call for Reforms and Recommendations

HRCP Secretary General Harris Khalique said meaningful reform would require restoring judicial independence rather than relying on administrative measures alone, as highlighted by Dawn.

The report recommended repealing the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, introducing transparent case allocation procedures, requiring judges to publicly declare their assets, livestreaming Supreme Court hearings on matters of public importance and strengthening judicial accountability through independent oversight, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)