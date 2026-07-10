Iranian Cultural Counsellor F Faridasr slammed Donald Trump's 'vulgar' threats after Khamenei's funeral, stating Trump is angry over the global response. He affirmed Iran's history of peace but warned, 'we know how to defend ourselves'.

Iran Slams Trump's 'Vulgar Language'

Cultural Counsellor at the Iran Embassy in India, F Faridasr, on Friday slammed US President Donald Trump for his threats against Tehran following the funeral of the slain former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stating that "he cannot digest the global warm response seen during the funeral." Speaking with ANI, Faridasr condemned the "vulgar and non-diplomatic language" used by Trump and reaffirmed Iran's stance against the US' attacks and threats, stating that "we know how to defend ourselves."

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"As for Trump's statements, his anger and annoyance are natural because he cannot digest the global warm response seen during the funeral. Regarding our history, we never respond using the same vulgar or non-diplomatic language. We believe in actions rather than vulgarity. We have tried to respond with our firm actions," he said. "Iran has a record of thousands of years of civilisation. Our history is that we have never started a war or invaded. However, if someone attacks us, we know how to defend ourselves. We have always liked to live with dignity. You see a glimpse of that in India as well, where people claim to live with loyalty and dignity. We have never been the initiator of conflict. If we are attacked or invaded, we will respond," he added.

'True Feelings of Iranian Public'

Addressing the slogans raised against President Trump and the US during the farewell ceremonies of Khamenei, the counsellor called it the "true feelings of the Iranian public." He recognised it as the public's agitation against the "series of crimes" including the strikes on Minab school, killing 163 girls. "These are the true feelings of the Iranian public coming from the heart. There is no hidden agenda; it is a voice raised from the heart. It is not just because Trump martyred their supreme leader, but also because of a whole series of crimes, including the Minab school incident involving 170 girls, and a series of wars in which many people were killed. This history of crimes has left people with sorrow and anger in their hearts. Just as the people of India express emotions if they disagree with something or someone, the public there is also expressing their emotions," he stated.

Conflict with US Government, Not People

The Counsellor further said that the conflict between Iran and the US does not involve the general public. He called the clash the propaganda of the government, arguing that the people in Washington do not hold such views. He clarified that the Islamic Republic has its issues with the American government and the present rulers, not the general public. "One thing is very clear: there was not, and is not, any kind of clash between Iran and the American people--the general common citizens there. This should be very clear. Sometimes the international and American media filter or distort things for their own citizens. We have no issue with the public. I wish it were possible for you to talk to American citizens on the streets of New York; you would realise that the public doesn't think this way. These are government agendas that have led to this point," he asserted.

He further stated that the conflict will reach resolution if the terms agreed in the 14-point MoU signed between Tehran and Washington are met. Issuing a clear warning, the Counsellor said that Iran, without initiating the conflict, will defend its territory and people. "If the points decided in agreements are correctly acted upon, then everything will be fine. If they are not, we have a clear agenda that we won't tolerate things that impede our dignity. If Iran has an issue, it is with the government of America and the present rulers, not the public of any country. Our hand of friendship is towards all countries. If you create trouble for us, we won't attack first, but we know how to defend ourselves," he stated.

Military Escalation

His remarks come as the US hit back with strikes on Thursday morning, hitting the capital, Tehran, too. Iran has, in turn, fired missiles and drones at multiple Gulf nations. On Friday, Iranian officials reported new attacks on the country.

Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday claimed it had struck the US Al-Azraq air base in northern Jordan with 10 ballistic missiles on what it described as an "enemy command and control centre in West Asia" in retaliatory strikes in response to a recent attack on Tehran by Washington. (ANI)