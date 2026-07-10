Middle East Expert Waiel Awwad says the US and Iran are avoiding a direct war, sticking to controlled tit-for-tat attacks. He notes active backdoor diplomacy by Gulf countries aims to bring both sides to the negotiating table to implement a security framework.

'War is under control': US, Iran sticking to tit-for-tat attacks

Waiel Awwad, Middle East Expert, said on Friday that both Iran and the US are avoiding a direct war, and are sticking to tit-for-tat attacks, which indicates that the war is in control. Awwad, in a conversation with ANI, said that the Gulf countries involved in mediation wanted to make sure that both sides go to the negotiating table and discuss the modality of implementing the security framework they have signed. "Yes, there is already attack, counterattack, retaliatory attack by Iran against some military bases of the United States in the region, including GCC country and in Jordan. And that's a clear indication that the United States does not want to widen this war at this moment, according to what our sources is. Both side, they don't want to go to full-fledged war. And that's why they are limiting their attack and tit for tat. And this give you a clear indication that is still the war under control," he said.

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Awwad noted that the backdoor diplomacy is very active now. "If we look at the backdoor diplomacy, which is very active now, whether it is from the Arab countries, which is already initiating with the Turkey and Qatar and Saudi Arabia and the Iranians, so they wanted to make sure that both sides go to the negotiating table and discuss the modality of implementing the security framework they have signed. And I believe both sides are agreeing. It's just a matter of explaining and reading the detail of this," he said.

India's role as a 'peacemaking player'

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, particularly amid escalating tensions in West Asia, emphasizing the crucial role of the India-Australia partnership in maintaining regional security and free maritime activities. "I think he's right in stating this because of the bilateral relation with Australia stressing more important on the free maritime activities and the security architecture of the region, especially after the Strait of Hormuz blockade and the war on West Asia, where India is the major stakeholder and sufferer from this war, which we have seen the loss of India in terms of food security, oil security, and the diasporas. So we have seen there's a huge loss. And I believe India wanted to play its major role as a peacemaking players in this world. So I believe these are such kind of a statement help in promoting and encouraging other country to come back to the negotiation and end all the conflict peacefully," he said.

'Strikes will unify Iran'

Awwad said that Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral is the largest one in history, which gives you a clear indication how much the sympathy wave for this leader. "The fact of the matter remains that this is the largest funeral carried out any time in history. We can see that this funeral of the late Ayatollah Khamenei has been taken from Iran to Iraq and back into Iran. And that gives you a clear indication how much the sympathy wave for this leader and how much loyalty has been shown not only in Iraq or Iran, all over the world because he was a civilian, he was a religious leader, respected by people, killed in cold blood, killed in daytime where the people have been watching," he said.

Awwad noted that Khamenei's 14-month old granddaughter was also killed during the strikes, and these strikes will unify the country. "Even his granddaughter, which is not even 14 months old, was murdered by the American and the Israelis, and they were proud of doing that. So most of the people in the street were sympathizing and angry about the behavior and the attitude of the American and the Israelis by glorifying themselves of killing in a coward manner and a religious leader. So I believe this sentiment will be built up to unify the Iranian among themselves and to support their leadership to stay standstill against any kind of an aggression or colonization of Iran by the United States. And I believe they will reach to such kind of achievement and success, and also the government of Iran will also balance its act to meet the aspiration of the Iranian people," he said.

Israel confirms 'war is not over yet'

Meanwhile, amid surging regional frictions triggered by the breakdown of the Washington-Tehran truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a stern warning to Iran, asserting that the "war is not over yet" and confirming that Tel Aviv is preparing for all potential eventualities. (ANI)