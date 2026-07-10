A 49-year-old woman, Masae Sakurai, has been arrested in Japan for allegedly stitching the lips of a 42-year-old woman who was living with her. The victim managed to escape and alert authorities, who are now investigating the motive and whether other people were involved in the incident at the Ibaraki Prefecture home.

A 49-year-old woman in Japan has been arrested for stitching the lips of a woman she was living with, in an act that has startled locals and raised doubts about the circumstances of the case. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Masae Sakurai, a part-time worker from Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, was arrested on Monday for allegedly injuring a 42-year-old lady at her house.

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According to police, Sakurai used a needle and thread to stitch the woman's lips together on June 29. The victim, who had been living with Sakurai since approximately April 2025, eventually managed to escape and seek assistance. The woman approached a nearby shop after fleeing the house and showed an employee a written note asking for assistance. The employee then contacted police at around 1:30pm on June 30.

The woman told authorities that she had been "too scared to run away" prior to the alleged assault, according to police statements cited by SCMP. Authorities have not confirmed whether Sakurai has admitted to the allegations. Police are also investigating the possibility that other individuals may have been present at the house when the incident took place.

A 54-year-old acquaintance of Sakurai, who visited the residence in November, told reporters that he had seen several people living there, including “two or three women and a male around the age of a junior or senior high school student,” as reported by SCMP. Claims regarding Sakurai's interactions with vulnerable people also brought attention to the case.

According to the SCMP report, Sakurai's former coworker told reporters that she discovered about three years ago that Sakurai had been assisting young women who had nowhere to go after getting in touch with their families. The details of how the women came to live with Sakurai and the nature of their relationship remain under investigation.

Police have not released further information about the alleged motive behind the attack or whether additional arrests are expected. The investigation continues as authorities work to establish what happened inside the home and whether anyone else was involved.