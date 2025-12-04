US Congress urges action against Pakistan’s military under Asim Munir, seeks release of Imran Khan, and demands answers to 5 key questions on sanctions, repression, and US citizen protection.

A bipartisan group of 44 US Congress members has written to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging swift action against Pakistan’s military-led government amid what they describe as a worsening human rights crisis. The letter highlights systematic repression, transnational intimidation, and the erosion of democratic institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

“Escalating Campaign of Transnational Repression”

In the letter, Congress members express “urgent concern over the escalating campaign of transnational repression and worsening human rights crisis in Pakistan under the military-backed government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.”

They note that US citizens and residents who have spoken out against authoritarian abuses in Pakistan have faced harassment and intimidation, often extending to their family members living in Pakistan.

“These tactics include arbitrary detentions, coercion, and retaliatory violence, targeting diaspora individuals and their relatives,” the letter states, warning that such actions “infringe upon the right to freedom of expression guaranteed by Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which both Pakistan and the United States are party.”

Targeting Journalists and Activists Abroad

The lawmakers highlighted specific cases to illustrate the severity of Pakistan’s transnational repression.

Virginia-based investigative journalist Ahmad Noorani, known for exposing military corruption, is cited as a victim. The letter details:

“After Mr. Noorani published an investigative article earlier this year, his brothers were abducted from their home in Islamabad, beaten, and detained for over a month.” “Similarly, musician Salman Ahmad faced direct intimidation from the Pakistani military, including threats to his family in both the US and Pakistan. His brother-in-law was abducted and held without charge until the State Department and FBI intervened,” the letter notes.

As per the lawmakers, the authoritarian system in Pakistan is maintained through relentless repression. Opposition leaders are frequently held without charge, denied fair trials, and subjected to indefinite pretrial detention. Independent journalists face harassment, abduction, or are forced into exile. Ordinary citizens can be arrested for social media posts, while women, religious minorities, and marginalized ethnic groups—particularly in Balochistan—experience disproportionate violence and surveillance. These actions are not isolated incidents; they represent a deliberate campaign to suppress civil society and eliminate any challenge to military rule.

A Systematic Authoritarian Crackdown

The Congress members stress that these abuses are not isolated incidents but part of a calculated campaign to dismantle democratic institutions. Pakistan’s 2024 elections, widely criticized for irregularities, are described as having “installed a pliant civilian façade,” while the Supreme Court, under military pressure, allowed civilians to be tried in military courts, undermining judicial independence.

“Peaceful dissent has been transformed into a punishable offense under military rule—with no hope of judicial justice or relief,” the letter warns.

Calls for Targeted Sanctions

The lawmakers urge the US government to take immediate action against Pakistani officials responsible for human rights violations, including visa bans and asset freezes.

Congress members emphasized that such measures, alongside calls for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political prisoners, would reinforce US commitment to human rights, protect Americans from transnational repression, and promote regional stability.

Questions for the State Department

To guide US policy and oversight, the letter also posed five critical questions to Secretary Rubio and demanded a response no later than December 17:

Global Magnitsky Sanctions – In light of Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir’s central role in driving Pakistan’s crackdown on dissent and other authoritarian abuses, has the Department of State imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions or visa bans on Pakistani military officials—such as Munir—given credible documentation of transnational repression, serious human rights violations, and election rigging? If not, what factors have informed that decision? Conditions for Targeted Sanctions – What specific conditions would lead to the application of targeted sanctions against Pakistan’s military government? Protecting US Citizens Abroad – What steps is the US government taking to respond to Pakistan’s transnational repression of US citizens and residents, including threats, harassment, and coercion directed at their family members in Pakistan? Engagement With Pakistani Leaders – During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s private meeting with President Trump on September 25, 2025, and General Asim Munir’s meeting on July 18, 2025, did President Trump raise concerns regarding democratic governance, transnational repression, human rights, and political freedoms in Pakistan? How is the Administration ensuring these priorities are reflected in US policy toward Pakistan, and what follow-up actions is the Administration taking to ensure these concerns are addressed in practice? Balancing Engagement With Accountability – How will the Administration ensure that engagement with General Munir and Pakistan’s military leadership is conducted in a manner that advances US commitments to democracy and human rights, while avoiding perceptions of endorsing actions that undermine these principles?

Human Rights and US Policy at a Crossroads

The appeal from Congress comes at a critical moment in US-Pakistan relations. While both countries cooperate on counterterrorism and strategic interests, the lawmakers stress that partnerships must not come at the cost of human rights.

“We urge you to swiftly impose targeted measures, including visa bans and asset freezes, against officials responsible for transnational repression, widespread human rights violations, and systematic repression in Pakistan,” the letter states.

With mounting evidence of Pakistan’s military-led crackdown and transnational intimidation, the US faces pressure to act decisively. For many Pakistanis living abroad and activists still in the country, the stakes are profoundly personal, encompassing threats to life, family, and fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly.

The letter is signed by prominent US lawmakers including Pramila Jayapal, Greg Casar, James P. McGovern, Rashida Tlaib, Steven Horsford, Ro Khanna, Maxine Waters, and more, reflecting bipartisan concern over Pakistan’s authoritarian drift and its impact on both domestic and diaspora communities.