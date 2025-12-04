Thai Ambassador Chavanart Thangsumphant hailed strong ties with India, noting a strategic partnership. She reiterated Thailand's keen interest in joining BRICS to enhance South-South cooperation, highlighting recent high-level meetings.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Chavanart Thangsumphant, Ambassador of Thailand to India hailed the ties between the maritime neighbours and highlighted that several high-level meetings took place between the countries. She reiterated Thailand's interest in becoming a member of the BRICS grouping and underlined the commitment to contribute to an enhanced South-South cooperation. The Thai envoy made the remarks during the celebration of Thailand's National Day and Father's Day at the Royal Thai Embassy. She also announced a series of commemorative activities to honour His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great's enduring legacy on his birth anniversary.

"Our two nations are bound by centuries of cultural and spiritual heritage. This year saw transformative progress. The official visit of PM Modi to Thailand elevated our relations to a strategic partnership. The recent visit by Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow from 29th November to the 2nd of this month further energised our cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, and regional frameworks- reflecting a clear, forward-looking vision for a more prosperous and inter-connected future", Ambassador Thangsumphant said.

She added, "During the engagements, EAM Dr S Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance of our relationship, describing Thailand as a very important maritime neighbour. His words reflect trust and shared strategic outlook between our two nations. In this spirit of deeper cooperation, Thailand has also expressed its intention to become a member of BRICS, underscoring our commitment to contributing to enhanced South-South cooperation".

Bilateral Ministerial Discussions

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his visiting Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, during which he emphasised the long-standing friendship between the two nations, calling Thailand "a very important" maritime neighbour of India.

Focus on Broad-Based Cooperation

According to the Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides welcomed the progress of Thailand-India cooperation in areas of mutual interest and benefit. These areas include political cooperation, bilateral and multilateral trade and investment, connectivity, startups, science, technology, innovation and space, according to the Thailand Ministry statement.

BRICS Bid and Multilateral Cooperation

Moreover, Thailand's Foreign Minister requested India's support for Thailand's interest in joining BRICS during India's Chairmanship of BRICS in 2026. Both sides also discussed foreign policies amidst current geopolitical challenges. Thailand reiterates its readiness to cooperate with India in various multilateral frameworks to strengthen regional integration. (ANI)