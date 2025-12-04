A Pakistan-origin student was apprehended after authorities discovered a large collection of guns, ammunition and body armour, along with a manifesto that allegedly described plans to "kill all" and seek "martyrdom" on the University campus.

A Pakistan-origin student at the University of Delaware has been apprehended after authorities discovered a large collection of guns, ammunition and body armour, along with a manifesto that allegedly described plans to "kill all" and seek "martyrdom" in a mass shooting on the University campus, The New York Post reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police arrested 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan close to midnight on November 24, after spotting him suspiciously in a closed public park. Officers searched his pickup truck and found a .357 Glock pistol modified with a kit to function as a semi-automatic rifle, several loaded 27-round magazines, body-armor plates, binoculars, a laptop, and a marble-cover composition notebook.

Scroll to load tweet…

The seized notebook allegedly contained a drawn map of his former school’s Campus Police Headquarters, complete with marked entry and exit routes and detailed steps on how to strike and then evade law enforcement. ABC 6 reported that the writings included phrases like “kill all, martyrdom”, escape strategies, and descriptions of how multiple weapons would be deployed. Authorities noted the writings showcased “premeditated assault plans” and “warfare techniques.”

Although the motive behind the planned massacre remains unclear, investigators say Khan made a confession after his arrest, claiming that becoming a martyr was “one of the greatest things you can do.”

Acting US Attorney Murray praised the swift inter-agency coordination, and said, “This case is a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass. I want to thank our dedicated law enforcement partners at the FBI and the NCCPD for their exceptional work. As always, we are proud to work with them to keep Delaware safe.”

Who Is Luqmaan Khan?

Authorities told The Post that Khan was born in Pakistan and moved to the US as a “youth.” Now a naturalized American citizen, he resided in Wilmington, where the FBI executed a search warrant at his home following his arrest. Inside, agents discovered an AR-style rifle outfitted with a red-dot sight and another Glock pistol illegally modified into a fully automatic machine gun capable of firing 1,200 rounds per minute.

Khan was taken to the New Castle County Police Headquarters and charged with resisting arrest, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and several weapons violations. After being arraigned and issued a $107,200 cash bail, he was handed over to the FBI, which is expected to file additional federal charges.