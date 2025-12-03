Aleema Khan accused Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir of being a radical Islamist who wants war with India. She said Imran Khan always sought friendship with New Delhi and urged Western countries to intervene for his release.

Islamabad: Aleema Khan, sister of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has made serious allegations against Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir. She claimed in an interview with Sky News that General Munir wants to push Pakistan into a war with India. According to her, while the military leadership is leaning toward confrontation, Imran Khan has always tried to improve relations with New Delhi. Her comments come at a time of heightened tension in Pakistan, ongoing political unrest, and widespread concerns about Imran Khan’s safety in prison.

Aleema Khan’s Accusations Against Asim Munir

When asked about the recent tensions following the India–Pakistan flare-up in May, Aleema strongly criticised the army chief. She said, “Asim Munir is a radical Islamist and an Islamic conservative. That is why he wants to go to war with India.”

She added that his “extremist thinking and conservatism” fuel his hostility towards India and towards those who do not follow his interpretation of Islam.

She contrasted this with her brother’s approach and said, “Whenever Imran Khan comes to power, he tries to build friendship with India and the BJP. But when this extremist Asim Munir is in power, there will be war with India.” Aleema also urged Western nations to intervene and help secure Imran Khan’s release from prison.

Reference to the Pahalgam Attack and Indian Response

Aleema’s remarks were linked to the events following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen, were killed. In response, the Indian Army carried out strikes on terrorist centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Aleema referred to these developments while accusing General Munir of escalating tensions through a hardline stance.

Uzma Khan Finally Allowed to Meet Imran Khan in Jail

Amid widespread rumours about Imran Khan’s health and even unverified claims of his death, another sister, Dr Uzma Khan, was finally allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. She said Imran, who has been kept in solitary confinement, does not appear to have physical health problems. However, she alleged that jail authorities are subjecting him to mental pressure.

Uzma arrived at the jail along with hundreds of PTI supporters and was permitted entry after waiting for several hours. This was the first time any family member had been allowed to meet Imran since October 27.

Rumours About Imran Khan’s Death Trigger Protests

The prolonged denial of family visits led to widespread rumours about Imran Khan’s death. Social media was flooded with claims that he had been killed in custody and that jail authorities had removed his body. Supporters of Imran Khan held protests in several cities, including a major demonstration outside the Islamabad High Court, demanding proof that he was alive.

Legal Dispute Over Visitation Rights

Earlier, Aleema Khan had filed a contempt petition in the Islamabad High Court, stating that jail authorities were violating court orders by denying visits from family members and lawyers. In March, the court had directed that Imran Khan must be allowed to meet relatives and legal counsel twice a week. The repeated denial of these visits raised serious concerns about his safety and health.

Following sustained pressure and protests by PTI workers and family members, jail authorities eventually granted permission for Uzma Khan to visit Imran, providing temporary relief to supporters demanding transparency about his condition.