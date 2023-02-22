Pakistan to shut down number of missions abroad under austerity measures: Report

This official communication titled "Rationalisation of Foreign Mission Abroad" states that in view of the ongoing economic constraints and the consequent need for fiscal consolidation and control of external deficit, the Prime Minister was pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee (NAC).

In a recent development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cut down a number of foreign missions abroad and reduce their offices, staff, and other measures to reduce the expenditures by 15 percent.

In a statement, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that a well-considered proposal/plan in this respect may be submitted to this office within two weeks positively."

Also read: Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

This official communication titled "Rationalisation of Foreign Mission Abroad" states that in view of the ongoing economic constraints and the consequent need for fiscal consolidation and control of external deficit, the Prime Minister was pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee (NAC).

The committee has recommended, inter-alia, that the expenditure on Pakistan Missions abroad may be reduced by 15 per cent.

"This may be achieved by curtailing the number of Foreign Missions, reduction in the number of officers and staff posted there and other suitable measures," it further stated.

Also read: Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

Meanwhile, it can be seen that there have been an increase in frustrations among the top leaders and members of the federal cabinet for reluctance on the part of the government not to implement the recommendations given by the NAC which was constituted by the premier himself but so far no action got implemented.

For instance, one federal minister consumes 1,000 liters of petrol on monthly basis. He possesses a luxurious vehicle and three other official cars. Another minister demonstrating austerity has written a letter to return a vehicle to the government and also made the letter public.