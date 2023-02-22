Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan to shut down number of missions abroad under austerity measures: Report

    This official communication titled "Rationalisation of Foreign Mission Abroad" states that in view of the ongoing economic constraints and the consequent need for fiscal consolidation and control of external deficit, the Prime Minister was pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee (NAC).

    Pakistan to shut down number of missions abroad under austerity measures: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    In a recent development, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued instructions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to cut down a number of foreign missions abroad and reduce their offices, staff, and other measures to reduce the expenditures by 15 percent.

    In a statement, the PMO said, "The Prime Minister is pleased to direct that a well-considered proposal/plan in this respect may be submitted to this office within two weeks positively."

    Also read: Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

    This official communication titled "Rationalisation of Foreign Mission Abroad" states that in view of the ongoing economic constraints and the consequent need for fiscal consolidation and control of external deficit, the Prime Minister was pleased to constitute a National Austerity Committee (NAC).

    The committee has recommended, inter-alia, that the expenditure on Pakistan Missions abroad may be reduced by 15 per cent.

    "This may be achieved by curtailing the number of Foreign Missions, reduction in the number of officers and staff posted there and other suitable measures," it further stated.

    Also read: Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that there have been an increase in frustrations among the top leaders and members of the federal cabinet for reluctance on the part of the government not to implement the recommendations given by the NAC which was constituted by the premier himself but so far no action got implemented.

    For instance, one federal minister consumes 1,000 liters of petrol on monthly basis. He possesses a luxurious vehicle and three other official cars. Another minister demonstrating austerity has written a letter to return a vehicle to the government and also made the letter public.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details AJR

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination - adt

    Seattle becomes first city in the United States to outlaw caste discrimination

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Will halt participation in New START treaty, last nuclear weapons pact with US: President Vladimir Putin AJR

    Will halt participation in New START treaty, last nuclear weapons pact with US: President Vladimir Putin

    operation dost Turkey earthquake NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood thank you note in Hindi more snt

    Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    Recent Stories

    Mallikarjun Kharge 2024 prediction Next govt at the Centre will be of a Congress led alliance gcw

    Mallikarjun Kharge’s 2024 prediction: Next govt at the Centre will be of a Congress-led alliance

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs - adt

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Pics: Pushpa star to attend Milan Fashion week; checkout her best Instagram posts vma

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Pics: Pushpa star to attend Milan Fashion week; checkout her best Instagram posts

    UP Budget 2023 Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor gcw

    UP Budget 2023: Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details AJR

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon