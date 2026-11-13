A 19-year-old farm worker in Lahore, Pakistan, was tragically mauled to death by a tigress during a TikTok video shoot. Police arrested the farmhouse owner and a TikToker, uncovering an initial attempt to cover up the incident as a dog attack.

A 19-year-old farm worker was mauled to death by a tigress at a farmhouse in Pakistan's Lahore while a TikTok video was being filmed, prompting police to arrest the farmhouse owner and a social media influencer in connection with the incident.

Talha, the victim, was critically injured when the animal apparently lost control during the photo session. TikToker Noman Hassan drove him to a private hospital, but he subsequently passed away from his wounds, according to the police.

Investigators claim that Hassan invited Talha to take part in a movie shoot after removing the tigress from its cage at a wildlife breeding facility. During filming, the teenager was mauled by the animal. Both his brother and father worked at the farmhouse.

An initial attempt was made, according to the police, to disguise the incident as a dog attack. But an investigation of the incident showed that a tigress was responsible for the injuries.

After Talha's father filed a complaint, a case under the Wildlife Act was filed. The Wildlife Department has received the tigress.

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Authorities are also looking into whether the farmhouse has the required licenses to host the animal and whether sufficient safety measures were in place.