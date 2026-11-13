An Indian woman living in the US has sparked online debate after revealing that she considers herself middle class despite earning nearly Rs 1 crore annually. Her detailed breakdown of monthly earnings & expenses has highlighted the high cost of living in America & why seemingly impressive salary does not always translate into substantial savings.

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked an online debate after revealing that she considers herself middle class despite earning nearly Rs 1 crore annually. Her detailed breakdown of monthly earnings and expenses has highlighted the high cost of living in America and why a seemingly impressive salary does not always translate into substantial savings.

The discussion began after Nitin Malhotra, an Indian man based in the US, shared an Instagram video featuring his sister, Mahima Rathi. In the video, Mahima explained how much she earns every month and where most of her income goes.

Mahima revealed that she earns $8,000 (approximately Rs 7.5 lakh) monthly. However, a significant portion is spent on essential expenses. She pays around $1,500 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) in taxes and $2,500 (around Rs 2.34 lakh) towards her home mortgage.

Watch the viral video here:

Her monthly food expenses amount to $1,000 (approximately Rs 94,000), while medical insurance costs $500 (around Rs 47,000). Another $500 goes towards car insurance and fuel. She also spends $500 on phone, internet and household bills, $300 on her children and $200 on miscellaneous expenses.

After accounting for these costs, Mahima said she is left with approximately $1,000 (around Rs 94,000) every month. She clarified that her personal expenses were not included in the calculation.

Mahima also compared her financial situation in the US with her earlier life in India. She revealed that she earned Rs 15 lakh annually while living in India but managed to save a considerable portion of her income.

Her account triggered mixed reactions on social media. One user wrote, "Same here we got two incomes but we ain't saving anything because of lots of expenses."

Another commented, "You own a house and car, have clean air and water. Access to clean parks, and footpaths. Childcare, maternity benefits. Can spend on all needs and wants, can buy good brands on less prices. Being a middle class in the US is this."

The discussion has renewed conversations about purchasing power, lifestyle expenses and the financial realities of living in the US compared with India.