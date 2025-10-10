The Pakistani government has suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP), a radical Islamist party, planned ‘Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March’ on Friday.

The Pakistani government has suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sealed the capital’s entry and exit routes ahead of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP), a radical Islamist party, planned ‘Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March’ on Friday. The shutdown also comes hours after Pakistan’s Airstrikes in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Violent confrontations between law enforcement officials and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters in Lahore have left many injured as tensions escalated over the party’s planned anti-Israel demonstrations. The unrest erupted following the TLP’s announcement to stage a protest outside the US embassy in Islamabad on Friday, prompting Punjab police to raid the party’s Lahore headquarters in a bid to arrest its chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi.

The crackdown, which began late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, triggered clashes in the city. In a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Interior instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile and internet services in the twin cities from midnight on Friday for an indefinite period. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the move amid growing security concerns surrounding the TLP’s protest plans.

In addition, the Punjab government swiftly enforced Section 144 across the province, banning protests, rallies, and public gatherings for ten days. A notification from the provincial home department clarified that assemblies of four or more people in public spaces, streets, and open areas are prohibited, though the restriction does not extend to prayers, weddings, funerals, offices, or courts. The order also prohibits the display of weapons and the use of loudspeakers throughout Punjab.

In Rawalpindi, Section 144 remains in effect until October 11, while Islamabad has fortified all major entry points, sealing the Red Zone with access limited to authorized personnel via Margalla Road. Law enforcement agencies have been placed on high alert as the federal capital braces for the TLP’s mass protest.

Clashes in Lahore

"At least five police constables and over a dozen TLP workers were injured in clashes that continued for several hours," a police officer told news agency PTI on Thursday. The TLP, however, claimed that at least one of its workers was killed and 20 were injured during confrontations with police.

The officer explained that police had raided the TLP headquarters at Yateem Khana, Lahore, to execute an arrest warrant against Rizvi but were met with a violent onslaught. "Enraged TLP workers attacked the policemen with stones and iron rods," he added.

"So far, Rizvi eluded arrest. A large number of police personnel have been deployed around the TLP headquarters, and tension is prevailing in the area," he said, noting that the Punjab government is considering deploying paramilitary Rangers to prevent further clashes. "Usually, the religious parties' workers do not attack the Rangers personnel," he added.

A TLP spokesperson condemned the crackdown, stating, "To stop the peaceful 'Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March', the Punjab government of (chief minister) Maryam Nawaz has resorted to disgraceful tactics. The oppression against unarmed workers and officials of TLP must be stopped immediately."

He further said that dozens of TLP workers had been detained.

Anti-Israel Protests

“The Jews are oppressing Muslims in Gaza, and here their supporters are oppressing Muslims here,” the spokesperson said, denouncing the arrests and raids across Punjab. He added that after the detention of TLP’s deputy chief Pir Syed Zaheer-ul-Hassan Shah, state oppression has reached its peak in the province.

He criticized the authorities for treating solidarity with Palestine as a crime, asserting, "The voice of truth cannot be silenced through force. Every act of oppression will fail." He warned that if the wave of arrests and raids continues, the government would bear responsibility for any public backlash.