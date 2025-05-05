A 30-minute blackout drill was conducted in Ferozepur Cantonment amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Meanwhile, Punjab Police arrested two individuals for allegedly leaking sensitive army and air base information to Pakistani operatives.

Ferozepur : A 30-minute rehearsal for blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the President and the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

"The blackout was from 9 PM to 9:30 PM. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections," said Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives, police said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih. Speaking to ANI, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them.”

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.