India has moved to further strengthen its ties with Russia by announcing free 30-day e-tourist visas and 30-day group tourist visas for Russian citizens. While adressing the joint press address with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this new visa facility for Russian travellers. "I am happy that very soon we are going to introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian citizens," PM Modi said.

Expanding Cooperation into New Areas

PM Modi highlighted that cooperation between India and Russia is widening into new areas, including maritime training in extreme climatic regions. He said both countries will begin working together to train Indian seafarers for operations in polar waters. "Now we will also cooperate to train India's seafarers for operations in polar waters. This will not only give new strength to our cooperation in the Arctic but will also create new employment opportunities for India's youth," he noted.

Deepening Energy and Economic Partnership

Energy collaboration remains central to the India-Russia partnership, and Modi underlined the consistency of this engagement over the decades. "Energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership. Our decades-old cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy has played a key role in advancing our shared priorities on clean energy. We will continue this win-win cooperation," he said.

Cooperation in Critical Minerals

He also pointed to growing cooperation in critical minerals, an area increasingly vital for clean technologies and modern manufacturing. Modi said this cooperation would help ensure stable global supply chains. "Our cooperation in critical minerals is important for ensuring secure and diversified supply chains across the world. This will provide solid support to our partnership in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing and new-age industries," he stated.

Shared Stance on Global Challenges

Further, PM Modi reiterated India's advocacy for peace on the Ukraine issue and welcomed all efforts to resolve the matter peacefully. He made the remarks during the joint press statement delivered with President Putin.PM Modi said, "India has advocated for peace on the Ukraine issue from the very beginning. We welcome all efforts toward a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future."

United Front Against Terrorism

He added, "India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly assault on the Crocus City Hall -- the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength."

PM Modi underscored, "I am fully confident that in the times to come, our friendship will give us the strength to face global challenges -- and this very trust will enrich our shared future." (ANI)