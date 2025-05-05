Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said Pakistan will collapse due to internal conflicts and can't sustain a war with India. BJP's Pradeep Bhandari echoed this, warning of a strong response after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that Pakistan would break on its own as the neighbouring country is already marred with internal conflicts among its communities, adding that they cannot even stand for four days in the war against India.

"Pakistan is going to break on its own. Pakhtun, the people of Balochistan, are demanding their independence. The situation in POK is even worse. It does not have the strength to fight India. It cannot stand against India even for four days in a war... I think that in a few days we will have to build the next Gurukul in Karachi and another in Lahore," Ramdev said, speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Pakistan and said that the neighbouring country had lost faith in its military and feared retaliation from India after the Pahalgam attack.

Bhandari said that India had not yet launched its full response, and when it does, the masterminds of terror will be "blown to pieces".

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Bhandari said, “Pakistan is convinced that it neither trusts its Army nor its defence preparedness. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is poised to deliver a strong response to those orchestrating terror and turn the handlers of terror to dust.”

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, Bhandari urged it to support the national stand. "When there is fear even within Pakistan, Congress should also come forward and be a part of this national resolve. I hope Congress opens its eyes," he added.

Tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has given the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response. The government has also announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan's military is facing a critical shortage of artillery ammunition, severely limiting its warfighting capabilities to just four days. The shortage is attributed to the country's recent arms deals with Ukraine, which have drained its war reserves.

Sources say the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), which supplies the military, has struggled to replenish supplies amid surging global demand and outdated production facilities. As a result, Pakistan's ammunition reserves can sustain only 96 hours of high-intensity conflict, leaving its military vulnerable.