Pakistan scraps 'govt job' quota for families of deceased civil servants after SC ruling

Pakistan's government has scrapped the policy granting government jobs to the families of deceased civil servants, following a Supreme Court ruling deeming it unconstitutional. Existing appointments remain unaffected, but future hires must follow merit-based selection. Law enforcement personnel's families remain eligible under specific provisions.

Pakistan scraps 'govt job' quota for families of deceased civil servants after SC ruling vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 (ANI): Pakistan's government has abolished the policy that allowed family members of deceased civil servants to automatically receive government employment, the Express Tribune reported.

This decision aligns with a Supreme Court ruling from October 18, 2024, which deemed the practice unconstitutional and discriminatory. The move comes as the government instructs all ministries and divisions to strictly adhere to the new guidelines, the report added.

Balochistan: Protests erupt over abduction of Asma Baloch; BYC demands justice for enforced disappearances

In the notification issued by the Establishment Division, it was made clear that the policy of offering government jobs to the families of deceased civil servants has been withdrawn, following the Supreme Court's ruling.

According to the Express Tribune report, the new policy will take effect immediately from the date of the ruling. However, the family members of deceased employees will still be eligible for other benefits under the Prime Minister's Assistance Package. The ruling does not apply to the families of law enforcement personnel who lose their lives in terrorist attacks. Appointments made before the Supreme Court's decision will remain unaffected by the ruling.

The Supreme Court's ruling dismantled the government's job quota scheme for the family members of civil servants, declaring it discriminatory and unconstitutional. Under the scheme, a widow, widower, spouse, or child of a deceased or medically retired employee was appointed to a government position without the need for open competition or merit-based selection, reported the Express Tribune.

In its ruling, the Court noted that the scheme was specifically discriminatory against low-grade employees and their families. "These jobs neither are nor can be made hereditary," the order stated.

The 11-page judgment, authored by Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, emphasised that public sector employment could not be "parcelled out to the functionaries of the state," as it would undermine the principles of fairness and equality. The Constitution mandated that equal employment and economic opportunities must be provided to all citizens.

The Court also explained that any policy or law that contradicted constitutional principles was subject to judicial review. "Any law, policy or rule was subject to judicial review if it was manifestly inconsistent with the constitutional commands, retrogressive in nature, and discriminatory inter se the citizens," the order read.

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression'

The ruling struck down previous orders, declaring that appointing a widow, widower, spouse, or child of a civil servant--who had passed away during service or become permanently disabled--under this quota scheme was "discriminatory and ultra vires to Articles 3, 4, 5(2), 18, 25(1), and 27 of the Constitution," the Express Tribune added in its report.

However, the Court clarified that the decision did not affect appointments already made under the hereditary quota for current employees. Federal and provincial authorities were instructed to withdraw these laws, aligning them with the constitutional framework. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

China's PLA lacks joint warfare capability despite rapid modernization, Taiwan report says vkp

China's PLA lacks joint warfare capability despite rapid modernization, Taiwan report says

Donald Trump blocks Joe Biden's intelligence briefings, cites 'poor memory' and 2021 precedent vkp

Donald Trump blocks Joe Biden's intelligence briefings, cites 'poor memory' and 2021 precedent

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry: "He's got enough problems with his wife" snt

Trump rules out deporting Prince Harry, says 'he's got enough problems with his wife'

Suspected IS-linked jihadist attack on convoy kills 32 people in Mali dmn

Suspected IS-linked jihadist attack on convoy kills 32 people in Mali

Hamas transfers 3 Israeli hostages in 5th Gaza exchange amid ceasefire, 183 prisoners to be released by Israel dmn

Hamas transfers 3 Israeli hostages in 5th Gaza exchange amid ceasefire, 183 prisoners to be released by Israel

Recent Stories

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK NTI

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopras indowestern dress ideas for weddings NTI

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone NTI

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh

UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon