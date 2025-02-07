Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression'

A Balochistan fisherman accused the Pakistan Coast Guard of destroying his boat, his only livelihood. Locals condemned the ongoing harassment of fishermen, demanding justice and government intervention. Human rights groups criticized Pakistani forces for oppression, enforced disappearances, and economic neglect in the region.

Balochistan fisherman accuses Pakistan coast guard of destroying boat, HR groups decry 'oppression' vkp
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 7, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 7 (ANI): A resident from the Dasht Kaldaan area of Balochistan has accused the Pakistan Coast Guard of damaging his sole means of livelihood--a small boat that supports his family, according to a report by the Balochistan Post.

The man claims that the Coast Guard, along with other maritime agencies, has been targeting local fishermen, leading to significant financial losses. He has called for compensation so he can continue to care for his children.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas

According to the Balochistan Post, the local community has strongly criticized this action, stating that the Coast Guard often detains fishermen and destroys their boats, making it increasingly difficult for them to maintain their livelihoods. Residents described these actions as unfair and unjust, expressing their anger at the repeated incidents.

The frustration of the people has been compounded by the lack of support from political leaders. Locals voiced their disappointment, accusing politicians of offering nothing more than press statements while failing to take direct action with the relevant authorities. They emphasised that their situation continues to deteriorate due to the ongoing harassment from security forces.

The Balochistan Post reported that the affected fishermen and residents are now demanding urgent intervention and justice to prevent further economic suffering in the region. They are calling on both the government and concerned agencies to take immediate steps to address the issue and protect their livelihoods.

Karachi witnesses surge in traffic accidents, with 99 incidents and 39 fatalities in first 37 days of 2025

Human rights organisations in the area have criticised Pakistani forces for escalating these actions to create fear among the local people. These groups are persistently calling for an immediate end to enforced disappearances and for the authorities to be held accountable for their actions.

The Baloch people have long faced oppression, including discrimination, military crackdowns, and denial of basic rights. Their demands for autonomy and equal treatment have been ignored, while many activists are targeted. The region suffers from economic neglect, lack of infrastructure, and suppression of their cultural and political expression. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah anr

UAE: Govt employees to get 20 per cent salary hike in Fujairah

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals" dmn

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals"

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over conspiracy charges ddr

Bangladeshi actress Sohana Saba arrested over treason, conspiracy charges

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks ATG

(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check ATG

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Recent Videos

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Video Icon
BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Video Icon
Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Video Icon