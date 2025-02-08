Balochistan: Protests erupt over abduction of Asma Baloch; BYC demands justice for enforced disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a leading human rights body in Pakistan, expressed anguish over the rising cases of abductions in the country and called on all sections of society to raise their voices against the increasing atrocities committed against the Baloch people.

Balochistan Protests erupt over abduction of Asma Baloch; BYC demands justice for enforced disappearances snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 8, 2025, 8:21 AM IST

Protests have erupted in Balochistan over the recent forcible abduction of a Baloch woman, Asma Baloch. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a leading human rights body in Pakistan, expressed anguish over the rising cases of abductions in the country and called on all sections of society to raise their voices against the increasing atrocities committed against the Baloch people.

In a post on X, BYC said, "Oppression and anguish overwhelming the Baloch families continues despite protests and demands for justice in Khuzdar and Kharan districts of Balochistan. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee Khuzdar Zone and the family of forcibly abducted Asma Baloch have been protesting for the past 38 hours, blocking the main highway (N-25). They have made it clear that highway would be blocked until the safe recovery of their daughter and justice against perpetrators who are under the patronage of tribal sardar and intelligence agencies."

The committee highlighted how a complete shutter-down strike was observed, and a rally was held by the people to draw attention to the issue.
BYC also brought attention to the ongoing sit-in protest by the family of missing individuals Mubarak Baloch and his younger brother, Hazrat Ali Baloch, which has entered its third day.

"BYC demands immediate and safe recovery of Asma Baloch, Mubarak Baloch and Hafiz Baloch. Otherwise, in case of inaction, BYC would announce next course of action and expand the protest. Additionally, we strongly appeal to the Baloch nation to rise and stand against this inhumane and immoral act. All factions of the society including scholars, activists, religious figures, intellectuals, lawyers and others must speak against this systematic genocide destroying our national fabric", the post said in its concluding remarks.


Organiser of the BYC, Mahrang Baloch also expressed anguish over these recent abductions.


"Balochistan remains one of the most dangerous regions in terms of human rights, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are rampant. Pakistan's security forces and their allied militias operate with impunity, while the international community largely remains silent in the face of this ongoing brutality", Mahrang Baloch said on X.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

To err is human to forgive is divine Musk sparks debate by rehiring DOGE staffer fired over racist posts snt

'To err is human, to forgive is divine': Musk sparks debate by rehiring DOGE staffer fired over racist posts

Trump's sanctions against ICC could weaken war crimes investigations, experts call it 'existential threat' dmn

Trump's sanctions against ICC could weaken war crimes investigations, experts call it 'existential threat'

BREAKING: Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

Two dead after plane crashes into vehicles on busy road in Brazil's Sao Paulo (WATCH)

Flight tracker captures moment Bering Air plane carrying 10 vanished over Alaska dmn

Flight tracker captures moment Bering Air plane carrying 10 vanished over Alaska (WATCH)

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Recent Stories

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, result crucial for SP and BJP snt

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results LIVE: Counting of votes underway, result crucial for SP and BJP

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: No idea, says Sandeep Dikshit on Congress-AAP post-poll alliance (WATCH) snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: No idea, says Sandeep Dikshit on Congress-AAP post-poll alliance (WATCH)

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020 gcw

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Know how did national capital voted in 2013, 2015 and 2020

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Arvind Kejriwal watch snt

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: Atishi confident of AAP's victory, predicts 4th term for Kejriwal (WATCH)

Delhi Elections 2025 results Delhi traffic police issues advisory for counting da check routes to avoid gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: Delhi traffic police issues advisory for counting day | Check routes to avoid

Recent Videos

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Video Icon
Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Delhi Elections 2025 | News Wrap: AAP Candidate Alleges ₹15 Cr Bribe Offer; Security Tightened

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon