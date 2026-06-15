PM Narendra Modi received a traditional Slovakian welcome in Bratislava. He lauded the country's rich culture, met the Indian community, and is scheduled to hold talks with PM Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini to boost bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and traditional Slovakian as he begins the second leg of his European visit. He was presented with a traditional offering of bread and salt, and also witnessed traditional dance performances--lauding them as traditions which keep the culture and history alive.

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In a post on X he said, "The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia's rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish."

The welcome in Bratislava included the traditional offering of bread and salt, a beautiful reflection of Slovakia’s rich cultural heritage and the values of goodwill and friendship they cherish. pic.twitter.com/Iy4RAY4h76 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

In another post on X he shared snippets from a captivating performance by Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia and said, "Folk traditions such as these help preserve one's culture and history."

Witnessed a captivating performance by Kopaniciarik from the Myjava region of Slovakia. Folk traditions such as these help preserve one’s culture and history. pic.twitter.com/YPdh0ZeIoX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian community for their warmth and affection as he arrived as India's first PM to visit the country, highlighting that such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect the people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship.

Yesterday evening’s welcome in Bratislava was truly special. I am grateful to the Indian community for their warmth and affection. Such gestures reflect the enduring bonds that connect our people and strengthen the India-Slovakia friendship. pic.twitter.com/R49NpexLMg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

India-Slovakia Bilateral Agenda

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Slovak capital on Sunday evening on a three-day visit at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed by Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar and greeted with a series of cultural performances by local artists.

The Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development and other strategic sectors.

The Ministry of External Affairs underlined that the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia and build upon recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. (ANI)