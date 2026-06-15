20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer were repatriated from Muscat after their vessel was attacked. The incident occurred amid heightened diplomatic tensions as India protested to the US over strikes on commercial vessels off Oman's coast.

The Ambassador of India to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home.

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In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated, "The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on 11 June 2026." Ambassador of India to Oman interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home. The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident… pic.twitter.com/MkM3tPIq5t — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 15, 2026 The interaction provided an opportunity for the top diplomat to personally review the well-being of the rescued sailors following the maritime security incident.

India's Diplomatic Protest Over Maritime Attacks

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens overseas, the mission further highlighted on the social media platform that the "Embassy of India remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home."

This rescue operation and subsequent repatriation of the MT Jalveer crew took place against the backdrop of a major diplomatic escalation by New Delhi last week. On Friday, India scaled up its diplomatic intervention following successive strikes on commercial vessels off the Omani coast, summoning United States Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks for the second time within 48 hours to register a strong protest over the maritime incidents that resulted in the deaths of three Indian seafarers.

The diplomatic protest was filed a day after all three Indian crew members who had been reported missing following an attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello were confirmed dead. New Delhi registered its deep concern over the continuing attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners off the coast of Oman and reiterated its opposition to the use of force against civilian shipping.

Articulating the government's position during these meetings last week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a firm statement regarding the hazardous security situation. "The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the MEA said.

The ministry further noted that the American envoy had been requested to convey India's concerns to Washington and ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent further loss of civilian life.

Three Strikes in Four Days

This intensifying diplomatic standoff stems from a series of strikes targeting commercial vessels, triggered by the escalating US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf region. The most severe of these incidents involved the MT Settebello, a tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members that was struck last week off the coast of Oman. While a joint search-and-rescue operation by Indian and Omani authorities successfully saved 21 crew members, three sailors were later found dead.

Because of this tragedy, New Delhi initially summoned the US Charge d'Affaires on Wednesday immediately after the strike on MT Settebello. However, the subsequent move to summon the diplomat for a second time later in the week reflected a significant hardening of India's stance once the fatalities were officially confirmed. The loss of life highlights a dangerous and highly volatile trend of maritime violence breaking out in these vital corridors.

Earlier last week, on June 8, MT Marivex, manned by 24 Indian nationals, was reportedly struck by US forces after allegedly attempting to proceed towards an Iranian port despite a naval blockade. Fortunately, all crew members from that ship were safely rescued by Omani authorities. A day later, the MT Settebello was targeted, leading directly to the deaths of the three Indian sailors. The volatile situation worsened on Thursday last week when another commercial vessel, MT Jalveer, reportedly came under attack near Shinas port off the Omani coast, prompting the urgent evacuation and diplomatic meetings that followed. Preliminary assessments indicated that approximately 20 Indian crew members were on board the vessel, though comprehensive details regarding the strike remain unclear. This sequence of three separate strikes within a brief four-day window underscores the compounding dangers confronting Indian seafarers as the geopolitical friction between the United States and Iran spills over into vital international shipping lanes.

MSV Virat Crew Rescued in Separate Operation

Compounding these regional maritime challenges, the Indian Embassy in Oman announced on Sunday that all 14 crew members aboard the Indian-flagged MSV Virat had been successfully rescued during an operation, confirming that all members were safe and in good health.

Providing details on their current transit following the emergency at sea, the diplomatic mission added that the rescued mariners are now aboard Jabal Ali 9, heading to Mumbai. Sharing an official update on the successful mission, the Embassy said in a post on social media platform X, "Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health."

Meanwhile, expanding on the details of the incident, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has confirmed that all 14 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-flagged vessel MSV VIRAT-1 are safe after the dhow sank about 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd, Oman. The DGS further noted that the successful evacuation of the crew was ensured through a prompt rescue operation and close coordination among Omani authorities, the Embassy of India in Oman, maritime agencies, and other stakeholders.

(ANI)