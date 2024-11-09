Quetta railway station blast: CCTV footage captures moment bomb exploded, BLA claims responsibility (WATCH)

At least 21 people were killed and 46 others injured in a devastating bomb blast at the Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday.

pakistan Quetta railway station blast: CCTV footage captures moment bomb exploded, BLA claims responsibility (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 9, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

At least 21 people were killed and 46 others injured in a devastating bomb blast at the Quetta Railway Station in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday. The attack occurred as passengers were waiting on the platform for the scheduled departure of the Jaffar Express to Peshawar. Initial investigations suggest the explosion was the result of a suicide bombing.

CCTV footage from the scene captures the terrifying moment when the bomb exploded, sending shockwaves through the crowded station. The blast, which also damaged the platform's roof, was heard across several areas of the city.

BLA claims Pakistan Army were target of Fidayeen attack

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, which they described as a 'fidayeen attack on Pakistan Army'.

"This morning, a Fidayee attack was carried out on a Pakistani army unit at Quetta Railway Station as they were returning via Jaffer Express after completing a course at the Infantry School. The attack was executed by the BLA's Fidayee unit, Majeed Brigade," the BLA said in a statement.

The explosion took place near the station’s booking office, causing widespread panic and chaos. Rescue teams and law enforcement rushed to the scene, securing the area and transporting the injured and deceased to Civil Hospital Quetta. Authorities have declared an emergency at the hospital, with additional medical staff summoned to handle the growing number of casualties.

Death toll in Quetta railway station blast expected to rise

Balochistan's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Muhammad Baloch, confirmed that 21 people have died from the blast, with the number of fatalities expected to rise as more victims are discovered. As of now, 46 individuals have been reported injured. Many of the wounded are in critical condition.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, condemned the attack, calling it a "horrific act targeting innocent civilians." He emphasized that terrorist groups are increasingly targeting civilians, including women and children, and pledged that those responsible for the attack would be relentlessly pursued.

