The Pakistan government has placed an undeclared ban on meetings with Imran Khan for over one month, even as fake reports of his death have been circulating on social media.

Social media was set abuzz after several viral reports including one from an Afghanistan-based media outlet claimed that former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan had been killed inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. As the report spread rapidly, netizens began flooding X with posts about Khan’s alleged death.

Khan has been lodged in Adiala Jail since 2023. Khan's sisters have alleged that they have not been allowed to meet their brother in more than three weeks.

Amid Ex-Pak PM's death rumours, his three sisters claimed that they were "brutally assaulted" by police for demanding a meeting with the jailed leader. Khan's sisters -- Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan – have claimed police assaulted them, along with PTI supporters, when they gathered outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail this week, demanding that authorities allow them to meet the former PM.

According to a report by NDTV, Khan's sisters, in a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, said the violence was "brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation."

"We peacefully protested over concerns for his health condition. We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel," Noreen Niazi said.

"At the age of 71, I was seized by my hair, thrown violently to the ground, and dragged across the road, sustaining visible injuries," she lambasted.

She said that other women present outside the jail were slapped and dragged.

"Police's conduct was part of a broader and troubling pattern of indiscriminate force used against peacefully protesting citizens over three years, reflecting a troubling impunity.

"Police's conduct was not wholly criminal, illegal, morally reprehensible, and in direct contradiction to the foundational duties of any law enforcement agency in a democratic society," she said.

Khan's sisters demanded that the IGP Punjab immediately initiate proceedings against all police personnel involved in this brutal assault.

Imran Khan has been lodged in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The government has placed an undeclared ban on the meetings for over one month, even as fake reports of his death have been circulating on social media.

A lawyer associated with his legal team told the media that even books, essential items, and access to his lawyers are being blocked. “The law of the jungle prevails here, where only the beast who rules has rights. No one else has any rights," said Khalid Yousaf Chaudry.