    Pakistan polls 2024: Ex PM Nawaz Sharif votes in Lahore; Country closes borders with Iran, Afghanistan (WATCH)

    The significance of the elections was further underscored by the temporary suspension of mobile internet services on the polling day, as reported by Dawn. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) clarified that, despite this move, regular internet services would remain operational.

    Pakistan polls 2024: Ex PM Nawaz Sharif votes in Lahore; Country closes borders with Iran, Afghanistan (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    With citizens converging on 90,000 polling booths for the pivotal general elections, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif exercised his voting right in Lahore, contemplating a potential return to the helm for the fourth time. The electoral ambiance crackled with anticipation and stringent security measures.

    The voting process, commencing at 8:00 am local time and scheduled to conclude at 5:00 pm, unfolded against the backdrop of heightened security concerns. Moments before the polling commenced, a temporary suspension of mobile internet services swept across the country.

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 5 policemen killed in terror attack in Dera Ismail Khan as polling continues

    The Interior Minister attributed this precautionary measure to the recent surge in terrorist activities, emphasizing the government's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure electoral environment.

    A roster of influential candidates vied for leadership, reflecting the diverse political landscape of Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), faced competition from Imran Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). Beyond these prominent figures, more than 17,000 candidates contested to shape the future government in a country grappling with political turmoil.

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed ex PM Imran Khan votes through postal ballot, wife misses out

    The government had not issued any directives to shut down internet services, signaling a balance between ensuring security and maintaining communication channels during this critical period.

    In a bid to fortify security measures, Pakistan announced the closure of its borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Iran. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch disclosed this decision, emphasizing its objective to preserve stability throughout the election process.

    The move aimed to safeguard against external disruptions and bolster confidence in the integrity of the democratic exercise scheduled for February 8.

