Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Iranian Speaker Ghalibaf in Islamabad ahead of crucial peace talks between Iran and the US. Pakistan is positioned as a mediator in the high-stakes discussions aimed at stabilizing a fragile regional ceasefire.

Pakistan Hosts High-Level Iranian Delegation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a high-level meeting with the Iranian delegation as part of the "Islamabad Talks" today, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Pakistani capital. In a statement shared via the Prime Minister's Office on X, it was confirmed that the Iranian side was led by the "Honorable Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, assisted by Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi." Appreciating Iran's engagement in the ongoing discussions, the Prime Minister affirmed, "Pakistan's sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator to help build momentum towards achieving meaningful results in the interest of regional and global peace and stability." The high-stakes meeting was attended by senior Pakistani officials, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Defence Forces Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

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Islamabad Centre Stage for Iran-US Peace Talks

Ahead of the highly anticipated diplomatic engagement with the United States, the Iranian negotiating team is currently conducting a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital. The delegation is fine-tuning its agenda before the formal commencement of the "peace talks with the US," which are taking place as Islamabad takes centre stage for the high-stakes discussions between Washington and Tehran this Saturday.

US Delegation Arrives for 'Make or Break' Negotiations

Prior to this engagement, US Vice President JD Vance had already held a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. This dialogue, confirmed by Al Jazeera, forms a vital component of the broader diplomatic activity centred at the Serena Hotel. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security and a flurry of movement as the American delegation, featuring Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, convened at the venue.

Talks Commence Amid High Stakes and Tight Security

The arrival of these high-level officials follows what Prime Minister Sharif has termed "make or break" negotiations. Held under intense security, the engagement aims to stabilise a fragile ceasefire and navigate the future of regional security. Following a week of global anticipation after the ceasefire announcement on April 8, the Iranian delegation departed their residence for the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday morning to commence formal discussions, as confirmed by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai.

The ideological stakes were highlighted by the Vice-President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, who suggested the outcome depends entirely on the American approach. Taking to X, he noted that if the Iranian representatives meet those representing "America First," an agreement is probable; however, if they face representatives of "Israel First," he warned there will be no deal, stating, "we will inevitably continue our defence even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs."

As the world watches the "slippery" ceasefire talks with bated breath, the US team landed in Islamabad earlier in the day, while the Iranian team, led by Ghalibaf, arrived after midnight under unprecedented security. Al Jazeera reported that the Iranian aircraft was provided with full-circle protection, including AWACS early warning aircraft and fighter jets, upon entering Pakistani airspace.

According to Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the window for these discussions is limited to 15 days. With the international community looking on, the next 48 hours in Islamabad are expected to determine whether the regional ceasefire evolves into a lasting diplomatic resolution or a return to intensified conflict. (ANI)