Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated as Pakistan MP Shahid Khattak criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not condemning India after Operation Sindoor, a military operation targeting terror facilities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Tensions between Pakistan and India reached a boiling point on Friday, with the Pakistan parliament descending into chaos as ministers clashed over the government's handling of the conflict. The heated debate was sparked by Pakistan MP Shahid Khattak, who launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khattak, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, slammed Sharif for failing to condemn India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Not a single statement has been made against India," Khattak said. "Our soldiers on the border expect the government to show bravery, but when the leader is a coward who can't even mention Modi's name, what message does that send to our soldiers?"

The parliamentary showdown comes amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Indian army's "Operation Sindoor" on May 7. The precision strikes targeted nine terror facilities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the April 22 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.

The Indian government has stated that the military action was aimed at destroying infrastructure linked to terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.